Macron’s BRICS Summit Invitation: Exploring shifts in French foreign policy

The two leaders will discuss a wide range of issues including defence & security, counter-terrorism, maritime cooperation, economic ties and the evolving dynamics of international relations.

Written by Huma Siddqui
Updated:
PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron's request to join the BRICS Summit reflects his desire to engage with emerging powers and reshape the global financial and geopolitical system. (Photo source: Reuters)

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s two day visit to France starting today, discussions on French President Emmanuel Macron’s potential attendance at the BRICS Summit in August could arise. The two leaders will discuss a wide range of issues including defence & security, counter-terrorism, maritime cooperation, economic ties and the evolving dynamics of international relations.

What is India’s Response?

Regarding the participation of countries in the BRICS summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra provided insights in response to a query from Financial Express Online at a special briefing in New Delhi. He clarified that South Africa is the host country for this year’s BRICS summit and any inquiries about the invited countries should be directed to South Africa rather than India. Kwatra also acknowledged that there has been an expression of interest from France to participate in the BRICS summit.

About the French President Request

Citing diplomatic sources, French newspaper L’Opinion, has reported that the request was made by President Macron during a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 3, 2023.  And the publication has said that the president wanted to “exchange views” with the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, who are expected to meet for their 15th Annual Summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s request to join the BRICS Summit reflects his desire to engage with emerging powers and reshape the global financial and geopolitical system. This potential shift in France’s foreign policy raises questions about the BRICS alliance’s cohesion and credibility among developing countries. While Macron’s attendance at the summit is uncertain, discussions surrounding this topic during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France could shed light on the future direction of French foreign policy and its engagement with emerging powers.

The expressed interest of French President Macron to join the BRICS Summit arises during a significant period, as France deals with increasing pressure from NATO allies, notably the United States and the United Kingdom, urging a more assertive approach towards Russia’s actions in Ukraine. This development adds a dynamic layer to France’s diplomatic considerations and underscores the evolving geopolitical landscape within the alliance. However, France has been cautious about imposing severe sanctions or providing lethal weapons to Kyiv, fearing potential escalation and its impact on economic and strategic interests in Europe and Africa.

By seeking an invitation to the BRICS Summit, Macron aims to engage with the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies. Macron may hope to find common ground with these emerging powers, who share his desire for global financial and geopolitical system reform. Additionally, he may seek alternative partners and markets for French exports and investments, particularly in Africa, where China has been rapidly expanding its influence.

The chances of Macron attending the BRICS Summit ultimately depend on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will host the event this year. The South African leader may consult with his fellow BRICS leaders before making a final decision.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 13:16 IST

