L&T & DRDO join hands to realize indigenous AIP for Indian Navy subs

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have joined forces to realize an Indigenous Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System for the submarines of the Indian Navy. This collaboration involves the development of two AIP System Modules for the Kalvari Class submarines.

These modules, which consist of fuel cell-based Energy Modules (EMs), are designed to generate power and produce hydrogen on demand, eliminating the need to carry hydrogen onboard and addressing safety concerns.

On realisation and integration of these modules in the submarines, India will join an elite club of a handful of nations who have indigenously developed fuel cell based submarine AIP technology which is critical for increasing the endurance of conventional submarines. It is pertinent to mention here that principally this technology is a green one since the by-product of the reaction is non-polluted water which can be released into the oceans.

According to an official company statement, these Modules which constitute the core of the fuel cell based AIP System, are indigenously developed by Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) of DRDO with L&T as prime industry partner, an association spanning more than a decade.

L&T, as the prime industry partner, has a longstanding partnership with DRDO and has been entrusted with the Transfer of Technology for this AIP System. The manufacturing, integration, and factory acceptance trials of the EMs will be conducted at L&T’s AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Surat, ensuring quality and timely delivery.

Successful implementation of this project could lead to orders for AIP Systems for the remaining Kalvari Class submarines and potential export opportunities to other countries operating Scorpene class submarines.

Company Quote

Commenting on the development, Arun Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head-L&T Defence, said, “We are proud to be the longest serving development partner to DRDO across programs in multiple domains. L&T is privileged to be associated with accomplishing the dream of realising an indigenous AIP system and mark India‘s joining a select group of few nations who have developed the requisite technology. Our commitment to nation-building continues to be as strong as ever and establishes yet another milestone in our journey to fulfil India’s aspirations to become Atmanirbhar in critical technologies.”

The contract documents were exchanged in the presence of were exchanged between Arun T Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head-L&T Defence and PT Rojatkar, Director – Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) in the presence of JD Patil, Member of Executive Committee of Management and Advisor (Defence & Smart Technologies) to CEO & MD Larsen & Toubro Limited & Senior officials from NMRL and L&T.