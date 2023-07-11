L&T Signs Master Ship Repair Agreement with U.S. Navy

L&T’s state-of-the-art Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai – a major node in the Southern Defence Corridor – has been undertaking voyage repairs of the Military Sealift Command vessels.

L&T’s Kattupalli Shipyard is one of the modern shipbuilding and ship repair facilities which is equipped with a heavy ship lift, multiple dry berths, and wet berths to concurrently enable the building of new ships and undertaking repairs and refits.

After an elaborate assessment by the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command, the Shipyard qualified for the Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA). This is equivalent to undertaking warship refits, for which the Shipyard has already been qualified by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said: “This MSRA is yet another milestone in our ever-expanding U.S.-India partnership. This historic agreement is a direct outcome of the 2022 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and demonstrates U.S. commitment to utilize repair facilities on a regular basis at the L&T shipyard in Kattupalli. This agreement will serve to strengthen our two nations’ strategic partnership and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Commenting on the momentous occasion, AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President & Head L&T Defence said: “This agreement marks a global recognition of our unmatched capabilities and facilities to undertake quality ship repairs and refits. We are happy to be of service to the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command. L&T will dedicate all its dynamism, innovation, and Shipbuilding 4.0 techniques to meet the quality and delivery requirements of the US side.”

USNS Salvor was received at Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Kattupalli Shipyard for voyage repairs. This is the third U.S. ship coming to L&T Shipyard for Voyage Repairs. Earlier, Voyage Repairs of Marine Sealift Command (MSC) Fleet Support Ships – USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry – were undertaken and completed on time by L&T.

The collaboration will include quality ship repair jobs and refits on the vessels of the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command.

L&T’s global network of offices & facilities will contribute towards logistics support in supply chain management.