LAAD 2023: MKU to unveil MK-19 Grenade Launcher and create wall of fame, says VP International Sales

Game-changing, smart and rugged solution for operators of grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and high-caliber weapons is being showcased by Kanpur based MKU Limited at LAAD 2023 in Rio de Janeiro.

Talking to Financial Express Online on the sidelines of LAAD 2023, Karan Gupta, Vice President, International Sales, MKU says, “As a highlight for Netro Soldier Optronics, we are showcasing our custom solution for the MK-19 Grenade Launcher.”

About MK-19 Grenade Launcher

Developed by MKU, Netro’s advanced sighting solution for the MK-19 grenade launcher delivers better target accuracy and fire control for legacy weapons by integrating components such as the TW 4100 Thermal Weapon Sight, DW 1101 Red Dot Sight and the LW 2100 Laser Range Finder on a custom mount for the weapon with integrated ballistic range quadrants for accurate aiming and one shot one hit capability, for seamless operations and enhanced aiming, through day to night.

The system is versatile and can be used in all conditions such as during the day, at night or in foggy and dusty conditions, in tough terrains, jungles as well as urban areas.

MKU to showcase host of products

Besides being present in over 100 plus countries across the globe MKU Limited, a global leader in defense and homeland security solutions, is perhaps the only Indian private company present in the South and Central American Region. Financial Express Online has reported that in Brazil, the company has executed some big deals in global competition – Military Police, the Army and Federal police. In 2022 they had bagged a big deal to supply around 14,500 pieces of vest for Policia Militar do Estado de Sao Paulo. And for the Brazilian Army Night vision monocular.

We have a ‘Wall of Fame’ for Kavro Soldier Protection this year. Since MKU has empowered over 10 forces in Brazil in the past 3 years, this time we are shedding light on our commitment to #EmpoweringBrazil,” Karan Gupta adds.

These nine boxes on the `Wall of Fame’ will hold the ballistic vests which will symbolize some major contracts signed with the security and armed forces of Brazil. These include – Military Police of Sao Paulo; Federal Police; Highway Federal Police among others.

Also Read MKU and Dassault Aviation forge partnership

Excerpts of an interaction with Karan Gupta, VP International Sales, MKU

Karan Gupta started as the Vice President of Strategy and New Business Development almost five years ago at MKU and has now taken over as the Vice President of International Sales. An Electrical Engineer from Boston, Massachusetts, US, he has a diverse background in R&D, Sales & Marketing, ERP, Process Improvement, and Automation. He has also helped the company establish a strong foothold in Brazil in the past few years, where he has been instrumental in driving sales and strengthening the company’s presence. His focus is on offering an unmatchable customer and solution-centric approach, this has helped in MKU securing its position as a leading player in the Brazilian market.

How are you transforming the company?

As the Vice President of International Sales, the focus is on transforming the organization into a customer-centric powerhouse that delivers operational excellence at each level — internal Process Improvement, Automation, and investments in next-gen technology & capability up gradation. And these changes have positioned MKU as a technology leader in the defence and homeland security industry globally.

Which other countries are you focusing on?

Besides Brazil, the company is now focusing on new key emerging markets. In Europe for instance looking at France, looking at Eastern Europe, in Asia we are already present in the Philippines, and now Japan, Indonesia and other countries of the region.

You have global competitors. How is MKU different?

As a company we have the expertise and knowledge about the products that we offer to our customers and the focus is on digitalization. This means that all the data that we have gathered over the years can be analyzed, which helps in taking informed decisions. We are offering end user driven products and our channel partners products and solutions. Over more than three decades the knowledge we have gained is all embedded in the software and the system that is being used. We at MKU have knowledge about the industry we are part of.

Also Read Exclusive Interview: MKU a strong patron of Make in India says CEO of Netro Optronics

Other Products on display

Kavro ACH 1038-T (Ballistic Helmet)

This is a quantum leap in tactical and uniform head protection against Level III projectiles, fragments. Developed with new gen materials powered by Macromatrix Ultra Technology for excellent mechanical rigidity.

Kavro TAC-I-II B+ (Body Armour System)

This is powered by Kiroshield technology, Kavro TAC-I-II B+ is an integrated body armour system and is capable of providing protection up to NIJ Level IIIA (0101.06). It features an upper body exo load distribution system and a 60L back-pack. Together they reduce the carried march and combat loads of a soldier by almost 30 percent. Also according to the company, this smart vest offers protection from higher energy ammunition fragments, rounds and other ballistic threats. With its ergonomic design unhindered movement and excellent agility is offered to the operator.

Kavro TAC-I-IIA+ (Body Armour System)

Powered by Kiroshield technology, this is an integrated body armour system and features an upper body exo load distribution system and a 30L back-pack that together reduce the carried march and combat loads of a soldier by up to 30 percent. It has the capability to offer protection from higher energy ammunition rounds, fragments, and other ballistic threats. The ergonomic design helps in excellent agility to the operator and unhindered movement. And has the capability to absorb multiple hits and multiple low resulting trauma, as it incorporates the patented quick release system that can be activated during emergency situations.

Netro NB-3100 (Aviation Night Vision Goggle)

This is an Aviation Night Vision Goggle (ANVG) and it is designed for pilots to help them effectively navigate during very low altitudes to avoid detection in high threat environments. And also while flying off or landing at night/pitch dark conditions in unsafe environments. This goggle uses advanced optics and Gen III Image Intensifier sensor. These deliver high resolution and stereoscopic vision which help the pilots fly and manoeuvre easily at night. This is compliant to MIL STG 810G.