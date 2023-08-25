Keel Laying and Inauguration Ceremony Marks Milestones at Goa Shipyard Limited

The Keel Laying Ceremony for four Coast Guard Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) and the inauguration of the GSL Integrated Stores Complex took place at Goa Shipyard Limited on Friday.

Giridhar Aramane, IAS, Defence Secretary, initiated the keel laying process.

Keel laying serves as a pivotal milestone in the ship construction journey, signifying the official commencement of this process. The four Coast Guard FPVs are a product of Goa Shipyard Limited’s in-house design. These vessels will feature state-of-the-art machinery and advanced computerized control systems, positioning them as the most sophisticated Fast Patrol Vessels in the Indian Coast Guard fleet upon delivery.

Crafted as medium-range surface vessels, the Fast Patrol Vessels are designed with a length of 51.43 meters, a breadth of 8 meters, and a draft of approximately 2.15 meters. With a crew complement of 42 (including 7 Officers and 35 Sailors), these vessels are powered by twin engines with a CPP arrangement, enabling a top speed of 27 Knots. The vessels boast an endurance of 1500 nautical miles at cruising speeds of 12-14 Knots, with 25% reserve fuel.

Photo: GSL

Weighing around 320 tons, they can operate in sea conditions up to sea state 4 and withstand conditions up to sea state 6, expected to serve for about 20 years. Additionally, they will serve as communication links and escorts for coastal convoys during hostilities and wartime.

The ceremony also marked the inauguration of the GSL Integrated Stores Complex by Aramane. This achievement signifies the culmination of GSL’s Modernization Program, aimed at enhancing the yard’s capabilities.

During the event, Aramane lauded Goa Shipyard for its accomplishments, particularly the scale of indigenous collaboration with the Indian industry. He emphasized nurturing and developing the country’s shipbuilding industry, highlighting its historical significance. The Defence Secretary stressed the industry’s growing competitiveness and urged GSL’s employees and management to prioritize efficiency and competitiveness to maintain a leading edge.

Photo: GSL

The Chairman and Managing Director of GSL expressed gratitude to the Indian Coast Guard for their unwavering support and reaffirmed GSL’s commitment to meeting the requirements of the Maritime Defence Forces through indigenous shipbuilding.

DG Rakesh Pal of the Indian Coast Guard extended his congratulations to GSL’s officers and workers, acknowledging their dedicated efforts. He conveyed optimism about GSL’s continuous pursuit of excellence and higher achievements in the future.

Photo: GSL

Who was present during the keel laying ceremony?

The event saw the presence of esteemed individuals including DG Rakesh Pal, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL, Jaspal Singh, Director General of Police for Goa, RAdm Ajay D Theophilus, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area, and other prominent figures from the Indian Coast Guard and GSL.