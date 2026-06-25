Karnataka has launched a multi‑stakeholder consultation process in Bengaluru to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing under the national “Aatmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing” programme. The state‑led workshop, part of a wider nationwide policy formulation exercise, drew more than 50 participants from industry, defence public sector undertakings (PSUs), and central and state government departments. Karnataka has been chosen to lead the consultations because of its substantial aerospace and defence footprint, officials said.

The stakeholder meeting brought together major industry players and PSUs, including Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Aerospace, AXISCADES, Digantara, HAL, BDL and BEML, as well as specialised manufacturers such as Mishra Dhatu Nigam. Representatives from the ministries of defence and skill development joined Karnataka’s IT/BT and industries departments, enabling cross‑sector dialogue on gaps and priorities across the defence value chain. The wide participation signalled an emphasis on building consensus between large primes, MSMEs, research organisations and government agencies.

Discussions covered a comprehensive agenda spanning policy and governance, industrial infrastructure, testing and certification, MSME and startup participation, skill development, and market access and exports. Officials and industry delegates debated concrete measures such as a long‑term aerospace and defence policy for Karnataka, the creation of a dedicated Aerospace and Defence Facilitation Cell with a single‑window clearance mechanism, and development of defence manufacturing clusters — including a proposed Bengaluru–Mysuru–Belagavi corridor and plug‑and‑play industrial parks to lower entry barriers for smaller firms.

N Manjula, Secretary of the Electronics, IT/BT and Science & Technology Department, said the next step is to collate stakeholder inputs and prepare a consolidated set of recommendations for the national exercise. “We will assess the existing ecosystem, consolidate stakeholder inputs and prepare a comprehensive set of recommendations,” she said, adding that similar consultations will be held across other states. Proposals from the Bengaluru workshop also included a Karnataka defence testing and certification network, specialised Centres of Excellence, targeted MSME support and export enablement measures — all aimed at accelerating self‑reliance and faster commercialisation of defence technologies.

Here are the core proposals: Policy, facilitation cell and clusters

Central to Karnataka’s submissions is a proposed long‑term aerospace and defence policy for the state, designed to create a predictable regulatory and incentive environment attractive to large manufacturers, MSMEs and startups. The state is also proposing a dedicated Aerospace and Defence Facilitation Cell with a single‑window mechanism to fast‑track clearances, coordinate with central ministries and streamline investor facilitation.

Karnataka recommended establishing defence manufacturing clusters and a Bengaluru–Mysuru–Belagavi defence manufacturing corridor to leverage existing industry hubs, academic institutions and logistics networks. These clusters would host plug‑and‑play industrial parks and shared facilities to reduce entry barriers for smaller firms and speed up production timelines.

Testing, certification and ‘Centres of Excellence’

Recognising testing and certification as critical bottlenecks for indigenous defence production, the state proposed a Karnataka defence testing and certification network to provide accredited facilities for prototypes, materials, avionics and weapons systems. The network would aim to reduce lead times for product validation and strengthen compliance with defence quality requirements.

Karnataka also proposed setting up specialised Centres of Excellence (CoE) to focus on advanced domains such as composites, avionics, propulsion, systems integration and cyber‑resilience. These CoEs would be intended as collaborative platforms between industry, academia and research labs to accelerate technology maturation and de‑risk industrial scale‑up.

MSMEs, startups and skill development

A key theme during the consultations was expanding MSME and startup participation in the defence supply chain. Delegates recommended policy measures and capacity‑building programmes to help small firms meet defence quality, production and documentation standards. Proposals included dedicated credit lines, procurement set‑asides, mentorship by larger primes and vendor development initiatives.

The workshop also emphasised skill development to create a specialised workforce for defence manufacturing. Officials discussed aligning vocational courses, polytechnic curricula and company‑led training with industry needs, while leveraging central skill‑development schemes and defence training institutes to prepare technicians, engineers and systems specialists.

Market access and exports

Participants stressed the need to improve market access and exports as part of the ecosystem design. Recommendations included export‑oriented incentives, streamlined export controls for dual‑use items, and government support for participation in global tenders and foreign trade shows. Strengthened liaison with defence ministries and export promotion agencies was proposed to help domestic firms break into global defence supply chains.

Stakeholder inputs and next steps

Dr Manjula characterised the workshop as a comprehensive exercise spanning six focus areas: policy and governance, industrial infrastructure, testing and certification, MSME and startup participation, skill development, and market access and exports. “The workshop engaged stakeholders across these areas and we will consolidate inputs to prepare a comprehensive set of recommendations,” she said.

Industry participants underlined the importance of predictable procurement timelines, clarity on indigenous content rules, and quicker access to testing facilities. Representatives from primes such as L&T and Mahindra Aerospace highlighted the advantages of clustered supply chains and shared testing infrastructure to lower costs and accelerate deliveries. More than 50 representatives from organisations including L&T, Mahindra Aerospace, and deeptech startups such as Galaxy and Digantara participated in the workshop.

Rationale and strategic importance

Karnataka’s proactive approach reflects the state’s strategic strengths: a large concentration of aerospace and defence firms, a well‑developed IT/BT ecosystem, leading engineering institutions and a growing start‑up base in space and defence technologies. State officials argued that coordinated policy and infrastructure action would not only attract investment but also create hundreds of skilled jobs, deepen domestic value addition and reduce import dependence in critical systems.

By piloting detailed recommendations within Karnataka and feeding consolidated proposals into the national exercise, the state hopes to shape a policy environment that balances central defence priorities with local industrial realities. If adopted, measures such as single‑window facilitation, testing networks and plug‑and‑play parks could significantly shorten time‑to‑market for defence hardware produced domestically.

Karnataka will now collate stakeholder feedback, refine proposals and forward recommendations for consideration in the national policy framework. Officials said similar stakeholder consultations will take place in other states to build a nationwide blueprint for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence manufacturing.

“We aim to create an ecosystem that supports self‑reliance in defence manufacturing through policy, infrastructure, testing, skill development and exports,” N Manjula added, summarising the objectives of Karnataka’s initiative and signalling an iterative consultation process that will inform the final national strategy.