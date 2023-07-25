Japan’s Foreign Minister to explore initiatives in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is embarking on a significant six-nation tour of Asia and Africa, with India being a key focus of his visit. This visit underscores Japan’s commitment to cooperation with the Global South and aligning its policies with India’s Indo-Pacific strategy. As Japan’s Presidency of the G-7 coincides with India’s Presidency of the G-20, the two nations are poised to enhance bilateral ties and synchronize their priorities on the global stage.

Strengthening Ties with the Global South

During his recent press conference in Tokyo, Minister Hayashi highlighted Japan’s dedication to strengthening relationships with international partners, particularly those in the Global South. This strategic initiative is at the core of Japan’s G-7 Presidency and is a central theme of his forthcoming visits to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

Indo-Pacific Policy: A Shared Vision

Minister Hayashi’s visit to India aligns with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Indo-Pacific policy, unveiled in Delhi earlier this year. The policy emphasizes special attention to South Asia, with a focus on assisting Sri Lanka‘s debt restructuring process and fostering cooperation with India and Bangladesh to promote growth in the Bay of Bengal-Northeast India region.

Bilateral Meetings and Collaborations

During his visit to India, Minister Hayashi is expected to hold crucial meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. These high-level discussions will encompass bilateral ties, ongoing cooperation, and efforts to synchronize Japan’s G-7 Presidency with India’s G-20 Presidency. Additionally, business and academic delegations will participate, fostering collaborations between the two nations.

Japan’s Broad Engagement

Japan’s engagement with India goes beyond Minister Hayashi’s visit. This month has seen numerous Japanese ministers and dignitaries visiting India, emphasizing the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship. Collaborative efforts in the fields of economy, technology, healthcare, and labor highlight the shared commitment to mutual progress and development.

Focus on Development Initiatives

He will focus on various development initiatives undertaken by Japan in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. This emphasis reflects Japan’s commitment to supporting sustainable growth and prosperity in these nations.

Promising Prospects in Africa

Minister Hayashi’s visit to Africa will explore potential projects under consideration, further solidifying Japan’s engagement in the continent’s development journey. The visit to South Africa comes ahead of the BRICS summit of emerging economies, where significant announcements are anticipated.

His visit to India and the Global South reflects Japan’s proactive approach to strengthening ties with international partners. By aligning its Indo-Pacific policy with India’s vision, Japan underscores its commitment to fostering growth, stability, and cooperation in the region. The visit holds the promise of deepening bilateral relations and forging meaningful collaborations for mutual progress and prosperity.