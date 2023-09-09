It’s official: G20 will now be G21!

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the African Union (AU) Leader President Azali Assoumani of Comoros to join the other G20 member nations. This means, the membership of the African Union, the proposal for which was pushed by Prime Modi has been approved by all the member nations of the bloc.

The stage is set for a historic moment as the African Union (AU) is poised to become a part of the G20. President Azali Assoumani of Comoros has already arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 18th G20 Summit, a gathering that is expected to be renamed as G21 when the African Union officially joins the bloc.

AU with 55 countries is one of the biggest in comparison to the European Union and will in the next G20 Summit become the official member of the bloc. To put it simply, it’s like giving the AU a seat at the table where important global decisions are made.

Also Read G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi Live Updates

The idea of the AU joining the G20 came up during a recent meeting of important people from G20 countries. They agreed that it’s a good idea, but it won’t happen right away. It will take a few months and will become official during the 19th G20 Summit. India’s Prime Minister, Mr. Modi, has been talking to other leaders in the G20 to get their support for the AU’s membership.

So, why is this so important? Well, the countries in the AU together makes them the 11th biggest economy in the world. This means they have a say in important global financial decisions. Countries like Russia and the United States already said they like the idea of the AU joining the G20.

Africa is growing fast economically, with six of the world’s fastest-growing countries located there. India believes that by including the AU in the G20, it can help Africa grow even more and make sure everyone gets a fair chance to develop.

Also Read Charting a Historic Course: The African Union Joins the G20 at Delhi Summit

Also, this move might help balance out China’s influence in Africa. Plus, there’s a big competition to get valuable minerals needed for future energy sources in Africa, so it’s becoming really important on the world stage.

Its inclusion has made sure that countries from the Global South (not just the rich ones) have a say in important global decisions. This is important because other groups like BRICS are getting stronger, and it’s good for the G20 to have a mix of countries.

In simple terms, the idea of the African Union joining the G20 is like inviting a new friend to a big club, and it could make the world a fairer and more balanced place.