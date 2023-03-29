ISRO’s heaviest rocket LVM3 powered by Godrej Aerospace L110 engine

Godrej Aerospace has provided the L110 engine for the core stage and the CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage on LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark III), Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO)’s heaviest launcher.

This heavy launcher was recently used for sending 36 satellites of OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company by ISRO.

According to an official statement issued by the company, Godrej Aerospace has played a major role in the indigenous journey of ISRO and has to its credit contributed to all PSLV and GSLV launches and over 175 engines and other critical equipment have been delivered till date.

Atmanirbhar Bharat in Space

Keeping in line with the government’s focus on self-reliance in the space sector and more opportunities for private players, Godrej Aerospace has invested Rs 250 crores to set up a new facility at Khalapur in Maharashtra. This facility will give a boost to India’s technological competence in the Space domain on a global stage.

In its long standing partnership with ISRO the company has been involved in the development of advanced launch vehicle subsystems, satellite thrusters, antenna systems, and liquid propulsion engines for PSLV and GSLV rockets.

According to Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace Godrej Aerospace has 30 plus years of association with ISRO and its contribution to India’s space sector. The company’s partnership with ISRO covers a wide range of programmes including interplanetary missions, tele-education and remote sensing.

Adding, “As ISRO looks towards the future with the aim of greater private-sector participation in space, we see immense opportunities to demonstrate our technical and manufacturing expertise and drive self-reliance in this critical domain. Our engines have played a crucial role in the success of ISRO’s launches, and we remain committed to supporting the Indian space program in the years to come.”

The company also has a state of the art manufacturing facility which is located in Mumbai and this facility is equipped to produce a wide range of indigenous aerospace components and systems. It has played an important role in the country’s deep space exploration missions like Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, Mangalyaan, and GSLV Mk III. Recently the company has been awarded the contract to produce eight modules of the DRDO’s turbojet engine.