ISRO to launch New Generation Navigation Satellite

Stage is getting set for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch the New Generation Navigation Satellite (NVS-01) soon.

The satellite is expected to be launcheds early next week – possibly on Monday, May 29, 2023 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket.

About NVS-01

NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation navigation satellites built by ISRO. It is designed to provide enhanced accuracy and reliability of navigation services to users in India and its neighboring countries. The satellite will also be used for scientific research and experiments.

The IRNSS-1G satellite, which was launched into orbit on April 28, 2016, will be replaced by NVS-01.

ISRO built the regional navigation satellite system known as Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), formerly known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), to satisfy the “positioning, navigation, and timing” needs of the country.

IRNSS-1G was one of many satellites launched by Isro to complete the constellation of navigation satellites, along with IRNSS-1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, 1F, IG, 1H (an unsuccessful mission), and 1I (the final successful launch in 2018). NavIC offers two different kinds of services at the moment: regular position service for civilian purposes and limited service for strategic customers like security forces.

Why does India need this?

India and a territory stretching up to 1,500 kilometres outside its borders are covered by NavIC. The user position precision of NavIC signals is greater than 20m, and the timing accuracy is better than 50ns (nano seconds). The other global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals of GPS (US), Glonass (Russia), Galileo (Europe), and BeiDou (China) are interoperable with NavIC SPS signals.

NVS-01 is equipped with a new generation of navigation payload that includes an indigenous atomic clock.

Significance

The launch of NVS-01 is a significant milestone for ISRO as it will be the first time that the organization will launch a second-generation navigation satellite. The launch is also expected to boost India’s navigation capabilities and help the country to achieve its goal of becoming a major player in the global navigation market.

NVS-01: Key Features

Based on the information available in the public domain,NVS-01 is a geosynchronous satellite that will be placed in a geostationary orbit at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers. The satellite has a mass of 2,232 kilograms and a lifespan of 12 years.

NVS-01 is equipped with a new generation of navigation payload that includes an indigenous atomic clock. The satellite will also have a number of new features, including a high-speed data link and a powerful communication system.

The navigation payload on NVS-01 consists of a GPS receiver, a rubidium atomic frequency standard, and a navigation signal generator. The GPS receiver will receive signals from the GPS constellation and the rubidium atomic frequency standard will provide a highly accurate time reference. The navigation signal generator will produce navigation signals that are compatible with the GPS standard.

The high-speed data link on NVS-01 will be used to transmit data between the satellite and ground stations. The data link will have a capacity of 100 Mbps.

The powerful communication system on NVS-01 will be used to provide communication services to users in India and its neighboring countries. The communication system will have a capacity of 10 Gbps.

Benefits of NVS-01

The launch of NVS-01 will provide a number of benefits to India and its neighboring countries. The satellite will provide enhanced accuracy and reliability of navigation services, which will be beneficial for a variety of applications, including transportation, agriculture, and disaster management.

NVS-01 will also have a number of new features that will make it a valuable asset for India. The high-speed data link will allow for the transmission of large amounts of data, which will be beneficial for a variety of applications, including telemedicine and e-governance. The powerful communication system will allow for the provision of high-quality communication services to users in India and its neighboring countries.

The NVS-01 satellite will use the following frequencies:

L1: 1575.42 MHz

L5: 1176.45 MHz

The L1 frequency is used for the primary navigation signal, while the L5 frequency is used for the enhanced precision (e.g., differential GPS) signal.

The NVS-01 satellite will also use a number of other frequencies for communication and telemetry purposes.

Milestone

The launch of NVS-01 is a significant milestone for ISRO and India. The satellite will provide enhanced accuracy and reliability of navigation services, which will be beneficial for a variety of applications. NVS-01 will also have a number of new features that will make it a valuable asset for India. The launch of NVS-01 is a sign of India’s growing capabilities in the space sector and its commitment to providing its citizens with the best possible services.