ISpA hails Chandrayaan-3 touchdown as an epochal Indian milestone

The Indian Space Association, consortium of private space and satellite enterprises in India, commends ISRO and the government for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar south pole, labeling it a monumental juncture for India’s history.

This remarkable feat underscores the expanding accessibility of space, showcasing India’s resolute resolve and persistence in conquering arduous space odysseys. Additionally, it bodes well for India’s involvement in the emerging lunar exploration phase, targeting the establishment of enduring structures on the Moon.

Commenced on July 14, 2023, from Sriharikota, India, the Chandrayaan-3 mission comprises the pivotal Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover. The lander’s principal objective is to execute a secure and delicate landing on the lunar landscape, paving the route for the subsequent endeavors of the rover, designed to conduct on-site chemical scrutiny of the lunar exterior. The mission’s overarching aim is to advance and spotlight pioneering technologies indispensable for future interplanetary quests.

Amidst ISRO’s leadership, it’s crucial to acknowledge the significant contributions of private enterprises such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Walchandnagar Industries, Centum Electronics, Godrej & Boyce, Ananth Technologies, who have ardently contributed to the triumphant launch and landing of Chandrayaan-3 and various ISRO initiatives over the years.

Addressing the occasion, Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association, remarked, “ISRO’s accomplishment with Chandrayaan-3 signifies India’s unwavering pursuit of space exploration and our prowess in the celestial arena. This triumph positions India among a select group of nations globally that have achieved this remarkable feat. It also heralds a new era of possibilities for private stakeholders, fostering the growth of the lunar space economy and signaling a profound shift.”

“This not only propels us towards a burgeoning lunar economy but also kindles broader celestial investigations, extending beyond Mars and into the cosmos. Progress in space exploration and commercialization will be significantly enriched by the participation of more private entities and the burgeoning spacetech startups in forthcoming missions, ultimately propelling India to leadership within the global space economy,” he added.