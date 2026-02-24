The anticipation around Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to Israel is growing as his two-day trip begins February 25. The visit is quite significant as the PM’s trip to Netanyahu’s regime comes after a gap of nine years.

On Monday, the Embassy of Israel in India shared a video welcoming the the PM’s visit. The message described ties between India and Israel as a relationship based on trust and strong cooperation. Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said the visit marks an important moment for both countries and that it is more than a routine diplomatic event. He added that the two nations share a partnership rooted in trust, driven by innovation and shaped by a shared understanding of global challenges.

Azar added that during Modi’s trip, both sides are expected to deepen cooperation in security and defence. He also said they plan to expand collaboration in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and cybersecurity.

Modi returns to Israel after 9 years: A significant step to deepen ‘Special’ relationship

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled how he and Modi “waded together in the waters of the Mediterranean” during PM’s 2017 visit. He added that a lot had changed since then, across the Mediterranean, the Ganges, as their friendship has grown over the years.

During that 2017 trip, India and Israel signed several agreements, officially raising their partnership, especially in water management and agriculture.

Now, Modi is set to return to Israel for a two-day visit on Wednesday. Netanyahu says the trip will highlight what he calls a special bond between the two nations — a phrase often used for Israel’s close ties with the United States.

The visit comes at a tense moment in the Middle East, with fears of a possible conflict with Iran and the ongoing war in Gaza. More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began after the October 7, 2023 attacks led by Hamas, according to Middle East Eye.

India has supported Israel over the past two and a half years, offering diplomatic backing, labour support and defence cooperation, even as a genocide case against Israel continues at The Hague.

Netanyahu said the relationship between the two countries has become stronger and that Modi’s visit will help deepen cooperation further. He pointed to plans to expand economic, diplomatic and security ties.

The trip also carries political weight at home for Netanyahu, with elections expected in about nine months. Modi’s visit gives him a chance to show strong international support and to highlight India as a key partner in his outreach to countries of the Global South.

Spotlight on India-Israel Defence Deal

India is expected to close several major defence agreements with Israel. New Delhi is likely to move ahead with the purchase of advanced Israeli weapons, including laser-guided ammunition and long-range hypersonic missiles, according to a report by the Times of India. Reports suggest some of these missiles could be even more powerful than the BrahMos currently used by India.

Will India procure the Iron Dome air defence system? Multiple MoUs to be signed

India is also expected to look at buying Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system along with advanced unmanned drones. Some of these weapons may be produced jointly in India under the government’s Make in India programme, giving a boost to local manufacturing.

In addition, both sides are likely to sign several Memorandums of Understanding to deepen defence ties and expand long-term military cooperation.

Ice Breaker Long-Range Cruise Missiles

The Ice Breaker missile is another advanced system under discussion. It is a long-range cruise missile that can be launched from the air to hit high-value targets on land or at sea.

The missile is designed with stealth features and can fly at very low altitudes, making it harder for radar to detect. Its ability to travel close to the ground or skim the sea surface helps it avoid interception, increasing its chances of reaching the target.

Building India’s Own Air Defence Shield – Sudarshan Chakra

India is working on a new multi-layered air defence network called Sudarshan Chakra. The goal is to protect major cities and key infrastructure from missile and drone attacks by 2035.

As part of this project, India is partnering with Israel to learn from systems similar to Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling. The planned shield will combine the Barak-8 medium- and long-range missile systems with artificial intelligence, advanced radar and sensor networks, and strong cyber security tools. Together, these elements are meant to create a strong and connected defence system.

SPICE-1000 Precision Bomb Kits

India is also planning to buy SPICE-1000 precision-guided bomb kits from Israel. SPICE stands for Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective. These kits use GPS and electro-optical guidance to hit targets accurately from a long distance.

They are designed to strike with high precision, even in poor weather or in situations where GPS signals are jammed. The purchase is part of a larger defence package that has recently received approval.

Rampage Air-to-Surface Missiles

This is another key weapon in the Rampage missile. It is a long-range, supersonic missile designed to be launched from fighter jets. It was developed by Israel’s defence companies and is built to strike ground targets with high accuracy.

The missile can be fitted on aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar and the naval MiG-29K. Its long range allows aircraft to hit targets without entering heavily defended airspace.

Air LORA Ballistic Missile

India is also expected to acquire the Air LORA system. This is an air-launched ballistic or quasi-ballistic missile that can hit targets hundreds of kilometres away.

It allows fighter aircraft to strike from a safe distance, reducing the risk from enemy air defence systems.