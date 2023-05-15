INS Mormugao hits `Bulls Eye’ with BrahMos supersonic cruise missile firing

Indian Navy’s frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao during her first BrahMos Supersonic cruise missile firing, INS Mormugao, has successfully hit ‘Bulls Eye’.

Both the potent weapon system and the destroyer are indigenously made and on Sunday displayed India’s AtmaNirbharta and India’s Navy firepower at sea, though the location of the test has not been specified by the Indian Navy.

The supersonic missile is made in India under a India-Russia joint venture – BrahMos Aerospace, and these can be launched from aircraft, land platforms, sub-sea, and ships and is already inducted by the Indian Armed Forces.

Tests are being carried out on a regular basis to extend the ranges from the original 290 kms to around 450 kms and 600 km. The navy has already successfully conducted a test from another indigenous stealth missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam.

Successful Exports

In 2022 the company has successfully signed a contract worth $375 million with the ASEAN nation The Philippines for three batteries of the missile for the Phillipines Navy and are in talks for the land based missile system for its Army. Sources confirmed to Financial Express Online “For the land variant of the supersonic BrahMos missile, the two sides have been in talks since almost a year. However, it will take time before it fructifies in a contract.”

Both sides were negotiating to finalise the contract in 2019, however, it was reported earlier it was delayed due to certain constraints in that country. According to reports the missile acquired is under the Horizon 3 Modernisation programme of the Philippines (Year 2023-2027). The initial discussions were related to the ASEANn nation’s plans to procure two missile batteries for its Army Artillery Regiment.

Following the successful inking of the first contract between the two sides, the Indian government is set to post a defence attaché in that country which is keen to purchase more Indian weapons systems and platforms, especially in the maritime domain.

It has been reported earlier that besides the missiles, Kanpur based MKU was already present there and had fulfilled successfully the delivery of Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJ) and is in talks for helmets and more BPJs.

In the aerospace sector the Philippines is keenly looking at Dhruv Helicopters for its Coast Guards and also around 8 Do-228 aircraft under the Line of Credit which has been extended by the Indian government.

Both countries have a MoU related to “framework for enhancing and strengthening cooperation in logistics support and services and in the development, production and procurement of defence materials.” This was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to that country in 2017.

Also Read Powering the Philippine’s Pacific presence with the BrahMos

South-South Cooperation

Recently the BrahMos stand at the biggest defence expo in South America – LAAD in Rio de Janeiro, attracted a lot of footfall. Sources had confirmed to Financial Express Online that there were visits by various delegations from different countries – Brazil, Argentina, Algeria among others.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that Brazil has expressed interest in the BrahMos-NG for its submarines which are soon going for mid-life refit and also capability enhancements. Also Brazil Air Force which is flying SAAB’s Gripen-E could use this supersonic missile on board as one of the potent weapons.

Asean Region

Due to the ongoing Chinese aggression in the region the Indo-Russian BrahMos has attracted attention from other countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand. Talks have reached an advanced stage of talks with the Indonesian authorities.