An Indian Navy warship reached Seychelles this week amid continued efforts to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries. INS Ikshak docked at Port Victoria on Friday to participate in the island nation’s 50th National Day celebrations. The deployment came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Seychelles for the National Day celebrations.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Survey Vessel Large (SVL) reached Seychelles on June 26 as part of its operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean region. During the visit, the ship will participate in National Day events, hold professional interactions with the Seychelles Defence Forces, conduct community outreach programmes and welcome visitors on board.

Why has INS Ikshak been deployed to Seychelles?

The Defence Ministry said the visit reflects the long-standing friendship between India and Seychelles and aims to boost maritime cooperation.

During the port call, INS Ishak will engage with the Seychelles Defence Forces to improve interoperability, or the ability of the two navies to work together during joint operations, training exercises, and humanitarian missions.

The crew will also organise medical camps and distribute essential supplies to local communities, further strengthening goodwill and people-to-people ties.

The ministry stated that the deployment supports India’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), which aims to promote peace, security and stability across the Indian Ocean Region.

“The deployment of INS Ikshak reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships with friendly nations and advancing peace, stability, security in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Ministry of Defence stated.

What is INS Ikshak, and what does it do?

INS Ikshak is an indigenously built Survey Vessel Large of the Indian Navy.

Unlike combat warships, survey vessels are designed to map the seabed, measure water depths and collect hydrographic data. The information collected helps prepare nautical charts, marking navigation safer for both naval and commercial ships. It also supports search and rescue operations, coastal infrastructure projects, and future naval missions.

As part of the visit, the ship will also be open to visitors, giving people an opportunity to learn about the Indian Navy’s capabilities and its role in regional maritime security.

Why is Seychelles significant for India?

According to PTI, India and Seychelles share a long-standing partnership based on historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. The island nation occupies a strategically important position in the western Indian Ocean, making it an important partner for India.

Prime Minister Modi, who last visited Seychelles in 2015, is attending the country’s 50th National Day celebrations and is expected to hold talks with President Patrick Herminie.

During the visit, PM Modi participated in the handover ceremony of the Fast Patrol Vessel Lespwar, along with ambulances and utility vehicles, to the Seychelles Defence Forces, according to his posts on X. In another post, he said the Indian diaspora has long served as “a vibrant bridge” between the two countries, helping to strengthen people-to-people ties.

PM Modi in Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Seychelles to attend the country’s 50th National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. He holds talks with President Patrick Herminie. During the visit, he handed over the Made-in-India Fast Patrol Vessel Lespwar, along with utility vehicles, laser radial boats and ambulances to the Seychelles Defence Forces. PM Modi also attended a state dinner, interacted with the Indian diaspora and participated in a tree plantation drive. This visit will also include bilateral talks on maritime security, defence cooperation and regional issues.

What is MAHASAGAR?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the MAHASAGAR doctrine during his visit to Mauritius in 2025. It builds on India’s earlier SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the region) initiative by widening maritime ties beyond the Indian Ocean. It also focuses on putting greater emphasis on partnership with countries of the Global South.

The visit of INS Ikshak, along with the Prime Minister’s engagements in Seychelles, exhibits India’s broader effort to strengthen defence ties, maritime security and humanitarian assistance across the Indian Ocean Region.