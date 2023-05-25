Industry must spend on R&D in cutting-edge technology for security: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon industry leaders to come up with innovative solutions to help India become a ‘leader’ from an ‘imitator’ in futuristic technologies and stay prepared to deal with challenges emanating from the current global security scenario.

He was addressing the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi on May 25.

He asserted that security equations are changing at an unprecedented pace and countries are focusing more than ever on technological advancements in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum computing & genetics etc.

He termed it as both – a challenge of not lagging behind in the race of technology and an opportunity to make a mark, aiming to help the nation leapfrog on the path of progress.

Focus on R&D

“Research & Development (R&D) in cutting-edge technology is the only way to achieve this goal,” Rajnath Singh highlighted.

He urged the industry to increase spending on R&D: “R&D has the ability to convert things, which are viewed as resources, into resources. Technology improves the utilisation of the available resources.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that there are two faces to the technology paradigm across the globe – one of a leader nation which grabs an opportunity, innovates & invents a new technology and the other of an imitator which follows the leader.

He also outlined the key requirements for a nation to become a technology leader, such as substantial capital, a robust R&D infrastructure, demography as well as the ability to adapt, understand & create a base of previous technologies.

He highlighted the start-up ecosystems in India: “Today, there are about one lakh start-ups in the country; of which more than 100 are unicorns.

He also inaugurated a two-day DRDO- Academia conclave in New Delhi today.

He emphasized the thrust areas where the DRDO has made significant progress, including aeronautics, armaments, life sciences and naval systems.

The defence minister also suggested greater collaboration with the DRDO scientists and academia to deliberate on the option of deployment of the scientists of DRDO as faculty in the academic institutions for a specific period, which will give a new perspective to our Academia, whereas the intellectuals of Academia can also serve on deputation as a scientist within DRDO.