Indo-France Defence Cooperation Soars to New Heights: MDL & Naval Group to build more subs

The Indo-France defence cooperation has reached new heights with the recent announcement by Indian and French authorities regarding the extension of their partnership in submarine building.

Naval Group, a leading European Naval Defence Industry company, has warmly welcomed this development and expressed gratitude towards both nations for their commitment to exploring ambitious submarine projects.

In a late Saturday evening official statement Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group, welcomed the declarations made during the Indian Prime Minister’s historic participation in the French National Day, to continue and further strengthen the 15-year submarine building cooperation. “This is a major element of the Indo-French strategic partnership developed over the past decades. Naval Group and its partners will be fully mobilised to meet the expectations of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and the Indian industry to fulfil the needs of the Indian Navy”, he added.

The success of the previous P75 programme, which involved the transfer of technology for six submarines built entirely in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), further strengthens the bond between the two countries. The “Make in India ” policy, focused on enhancing Indian sovereignty (AatmaNirbhar), has been central to the P75 programme and other collaborative endeavors between Naval Group and its Indian industrial partners.

During the Indian Prime Minister’s historic participation in the French National Day, declarations were made to continue and reinforce the 15-year submarine building cooperation between India and France. This collaboration has emerged as a vital element of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which has been fostered over several decades.

In addition to the submarine projects, there is further progress in Indo-French naval collaboration. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) and Naval Group France. This MoU aims to facilitate collaboration in the field of surface ships that cater to the requirements of both the Indian Navy and international naval forces. This step expands the scope of the Indo-France defence cooperation and reinforces the commitment to technological advancement and mutual support.

The extension of the partnership, the success of the P75 programme, and the signing of the MoU between GRSE and Naval Group France all reflect the shared commitment to modernizing and strengthening naval capabilities. This collaboration not only enhances the defence capabilities of both countries but also fosters a robust exchange of knowledge and technology.