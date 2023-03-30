Indigenous Anti Tank Guided Missile, Amogha-III tested successfully-Know about it

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has successfully conducted a field firing test of its latest 3rd generation man-portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), Amogha-III. This indigenous missile has been developed under Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

The test which was conducted last weekend fulfilled all mission objectives, and BDL announced this through their official Twitter handle.

About Amogha-III ATGM

At the DefExpo 2020 which took place in Lucknow in a hybrid format, the state owned company had unveiled a model of a new, third generation ATGM. According to the information available in the public domain, the whole missile system comes with a command launch unit (CLU), remote operation capability and a tripod.

Amogha-III ATGM boasts a fire-and-forget capability, requiring no external intervention following launch. Developed by BDL’s Research and Development Division, the missile also features a dual-mode IIR Seeker with a range of 200 to 2500 meters.



Assisted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Amogha-III showcases a tandem warhead, consisting of two separate explosive charges that are detonated in sequence. The first charge, known as the precursor charge, penetrates the target’s armour, creating a hole for the second charge, the main charge, to detonate inside, maximizing damage inflicted on the target.

The use of a tandem warhead significantly enhances the missile’s ability to defeat heavily armoured targets. Moreover, the missile is capable of top and direct attack modes, adding to its versatile nature.

The missile can be fired in lock-on-before launch (LOBL) mode and its anti-armour tandem warhead can penetrate in excess of 650 mm beyond Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA).



BDL’s latest Amogha version is a notable upgrade with its dual-mode IIR seeker technology and tandem warhead, making it an advanced addition to the Indian Defence Ministry’s arsenal.

Meaning of Amogha

It means fearlessness, not failing, hitting the target successfully.