India’s Strong Support for BRICS Expansion and Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 15th BRICS Summit’s open plenary session in Johannesburg, unequivocally voiced India’s unwavering endorsement of the expansion of the BRICS group. He highlighted the importance of moving forward with consensus, affirming, “India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this.”



Emphasising the significance of promoting global solidarity and collaboration, PM Modi also applauded the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south within the BRICS framework, particularly under the leadership of South Africa. He said that India had already been giving prominence to this very topic during its G20 presidency. This acknowledgment highlighted India’s proactive role in fostering cooperation and inclusiveness among nations.





During his address, PM Modi further underlined the historical bonds between India and South Africa, exemplified by Mahatma Gandhi’s Tolstoy Farm, which was established 110 years ago near Johannesburg. This connection symbolized the foundation of unity and harmony that Mahatma Gandhi aimed to establish by bridging the ideas of India, Eurasia, and Africa.



He also addressed the role of technology in shaping the future of BRICS nations, asserting that to make BRICS a future-ready organization, societies within each member nation would need to embrace technological advancements. He stressed, “To make BRICS a future-ready organisation, we will need to make our respective societies also future-ready, and technology will play an important role in this.”



Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the summit, highlighted the essence of multilateralism and international cooperation. He said that international rules should be collectively constructed and upheld based on the principles of the UN Charter rather than being dictated by a select few. President Xi’s words underscored the need for unity and solidarity among nations, asserting that BRICS countries should “practice true multilateralism, stick to solidarity and oppose division.”



President Xi also outlined China’s commitment to collaboration, emphasizing the establishment of a framework for industrial cooperation within the BRICS structure to promote sustainable development. He also urged for the recognition of diverse paths to modernization and encouraged an inclusive approach that values peaceful coexistence and harmony, while discouraging ideological rivalries and confrontations between civilizations.



In light of the contemporary global scenario, President Xi expressed his concerns regarding the persistence of Cold War mentalities and increasing geopolitical tensions. He advocated for BRICS countries to work together to uphold peace and tranquility, consolidate the strategic partnership, and enhance coordination on major international and regional issues. He also highlighted the significance of mechanisms such as the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and high-level representatives on national security to foster cooperation and tackle pressing challenges.





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took a moment to commend India’s achievements in space exploration, particularly referencing the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing. He expressed his joy and the shared celebration within the BRICS family, stating, “We join you in the joy of this great achievement.” This gesture underscored the spirit of camaraderie and mutual support among the BRICS nations.



In conclusion, the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg witnessed a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to the expansion and strengthening of the BRICS partnership. PM Modi’s remarks, along with President Xi’s calls for multilateralism and cooperation, set a tone of collaboration, inclusiveness, and peaceful coexistence among nations. As BRICS continues to evolve, these sentiments lay a solid foundation for global solidarity and collective progress.