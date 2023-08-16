India’s strategic Mediterranean outreach: Strengthening ties with Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Greece this month signifies a determined stride towards expanding India’s strategic influence in the Mediterranean region. After attending the BRICS Leaders Summit in South Africa PM Modi will visit Greece and the bilateral talks will focus on deepening trade and economic relations as well as strengthening defence and maritime cooperation.

The recent events have paved the way for heightened engagement, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s 2021 visit serving as a precursor. During this visit, a Framework Agreement on the International Solar Alliance was inked a testament to both countries’ shared commitment to sustainable development. A noteworthy aspect is that this agreement was subsequently ratified by the Greek Parliament in March 2022.

The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece was Late Indira Gandhi in 1983.

Also Read West now acknowledges Indian military’s contribution to the two World Wars

India-Greece Defence Cooperation

Indian Air Force earlier this year in the INIOCHOS-23 multinational air exercise, which was hosted by the Hellenic Air Force.

The Indian Navy‘s engagement with the Hellenic Naval Ship Nikiforos Fokas during its visit to Souda Bay, Crete, and joint exercises with the Greek Navy in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas underpin a strengthening maritime alliance.

In a gesture of reciprocity, Greece’s air force has been invited to join Indian air force exercises in September. This marks a notable milestone in the steady promotion of defence cooperation between the two nations in recent years.

Importantly, the Indian government’s proactive approach to forging defence ties is evidenced by its plans for expanding military exercises and joint training with the Armed Forces. The recent visit of Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, the commander of the College of Defence Management of the Indian Armed Forces, to Greece for co-training exercises with Greek pilots underscores India’s keenness to familiarize itself with the Greek F-16 fighter jets, a key component of the Pakistani air force.



Looking forward, the “Tarang Shakti” exercise scheduled for September is set to feature the participation of four Greek F-16s, marking their debut in India’s largest air exercise. Furthermore, an imminent visit by the head of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros, to India further solidifies the trajectory of this evolving partnership.



Beyond military interactions, the diplomatic ties between India and Greece extend to broader international matters. Both nations have consistently found alignment on critical issues, with Greece staunchly supporting India’s stance on matters like Kashmir and Cyprus. This solidarity transcends into international forums, with Greece endorsing India’s aspirations for a permanent seat on an expanded United Nations Security Council.

Historical Background

The roots of this multifaceted bond are grounded in history and culture. The Indian community in Greece, as indicated by the 2011 Greek census, numbered 11,333. Today, this community has grown to an estimated 13,000 to 14,000 members, acting as a vital bridge between the two nations.

This connection has deep historical underpinnings, going back to the era of Mauryan Kings trading with Greece, evident through ancient coinage and writings. Even Alexander the Great’s 326 BC expedition to India has left an indelible mark on the shared history of the two countries. The echoes of World Wars serve as a poignant reminder, with the resting place of over 500 soldiers from undivided India on Greek soil, a testament to the sacrifices both nations endured together.