India’s role in empowering Africa: US extends its support to AU’s membership in the G20

The US has extended its full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request for the African Union to become a full member of G20. The US President Joe Biden expressed his support during talks with Prime Minister Modi in Washington DC on Thursday.

Financial Express Online has reported ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit that a letter was sent to all member nations to propose that the African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20 under India’s presidency. PM Modi has taken bold steps in an effort to enhance Africa’s voice on the international stage.

The recent development of the African Union (AU) gaining membership in the G20 has garnered significant attention globally. This move holds great significance for Africa, particularly in terms of strengthening its voice on the international stage.

South Africa is the only G20 member from Africa. The African Union is made up of 55 member states.

Empowering Africa through G20 Membership

The inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20 represents a significant milestone in Africa’s pursuit of economic and political empowerment. This move acknowledges Africa’s growing economic potential, abundant natural resources, and the increasing influence of its member nations. By becoming a part of the G20, the African Union gains a platform to voice its concerns, advocate for its interests, and contribute to shaping global economic policies.

India’s Role in Empowering Africa

India has been actively supporting Africa’s quest for economic and political empowerment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to propose the African Union’s full membership in the G20 reflects India’s commitment to uplifting Africa’s position in global decision-making forums. India recognizes Africa’s potential as an economic powerhouse and seeks to facilitate its integration into the global economy.

By advocating for the African Union’s inclusion in the G20, India aims to amplify Africa’s voice on crucial global issues, foster South-South cooperation, and promote a more inclusive global governance framework. India’s proactive role demonstrates its willingness to support Africa’s aspirations for self-reliance, sustainable development, and equitable partnerships.

To counter China’s influence, India, the US and Africa can collaborate at a trilateral level in various sectors

Infrastructure Development

China has been actively involved in infrastructure projects across Africa, primarily through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India, the US and African countries can collaborate to develop sustainable infrastructure projects that prioritize transparency, environmental considerations, and local capacity-building. This trilateral cooperation can help provide alternatives to China’s infrastructure initiatives, ensuring Africa’s long-term economic growth and reducing dependency on a single country.

Digital Connectivity

The digital revolution has immense potential for Africa’s development. Trilateral cooperation among the three can focus on expanding digital connectivity, promoting affordable internet access, and fostering digital skills development. This collaboration can enhance Africa’s digital infrastructure and services, empowering its citizens and businesses while countering China’s efforts in the digital space.

Energy Security and Renewable Technologies

Africa’s energy needs are growing, and there is a shift towards renewable energy sources. India, the United States, and African countries can work together to promote clean energy solutions, develop renewable energy projects, and support energy access initiatives. This trilateral cooperation can help Africa meet its energy demands sustainably, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and countering China’s dominance in the energy sector.

Trade and Investment

Strengthening trade and investment ties between the three can offer an alternative to China’s economic influence. This can involve supporting African entrepreneurship, facilitating business partnerships, promoting trade diversification, and encouraging investments in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and technology.

Capacity-Building and Human Resource Development

Collaborative efforts to enhance education, skill development, and human resource capacity in Africa can be an effective means to counter China’s influence. India, known for its expertise in education and skill development, along with the US, can work together to support African countries in building a highly skilled workforce. This can lead to economic empowerment, innovation, and the ability to negotiate equitable terms with global partners.

By leveraging the strengths of India, the United States, and African nations, trilateral cooperation can provide an alternative framework for sustainable development, economic growth, and countering China’s influence in various sectors. The focus should be on empowering Africa, promoting shared values, and fostering partnerships based on transparency, inclusivity, and mutual benefit.

The African Union’s membership in the G20 signifies a significant step towards Africa’s enhanced representation and influence in global affairs. India’s proactive role in elevating Africa’s prominence within the G20 further underscores the importance of empowering Africa in the global arena.