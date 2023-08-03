India’s post-Pandemic leadership: Strengthening global partnerships for supply chain resilience and sustainable growth

As the world emerges from the pandemic, India has emerged as a key leader in advocating for diverse partnerships to stabilize and enhance supply chain resilience. India has reaffirmed its commitment to becoming a valuable partner in the domains of green initiatives, digital transformation, healthcare, and gender equality with the eight-member SICA grouping.

Leveraging technological advancements, India – SICA Partnership: Addressing Supply-Chain Vulnerabilities session at the India-LAC Conclave aims to explore opportunities to fortify global supply chains and foster trade and investments, bolstering economic recovery and sustainable growth. The session which will have speakers including Biviana Riveiro, Executive Director, ProDominicana, Dominican Republic, Fernando Antonio Escalante Arevalo, Vice Minister of Economy & MSME Development, Guatemala and Rodolfo Pastor, Secretary of State in the Office of the Presidency, Republic of Honduras will be moderated by Amb Riva Ganguly Das, Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs.

Financial Express Online earlier this year had reported that at the 4th India-SICA Ministerial Meeting, energy and food security, climate change, debt, and globalization challenges took center stage.

Ninth edition of India-LAC Conclave

The highly anticipated ninth edition of the India-LAC Conclave is all set to commence with an inaugural plenary, centered on “Furthering Economic Partnerships for Shared & Sustained Growth,” featuring an inaugural address by esteemed External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

As the world embarks on a journey of post-pandemic optimism, it confronts a new geopolitical landscape. In this transformative period, India emerges on the horizon of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) stronger than ever before, bearing untapped potential and unparalleled opportunities for bilateral collaboration. The LAC region holds immense promise for businesses in India, with its strategic positioning and advantageous trade agreements. The upcoming session at the conclave will delve into exploring partnership opportunities and devising strategies to deepen India-LAC’s economic cooperation, ultimately fostering shared and sustained growth for both regions.

Paving the Way for Global Supply Chain Resilience

Key Focus Areas at the India-SICA Ministerial Meeting

The 4th India-SICA Ministerial Meeting in April prioritized crucial issues such as energy and food security, climate change, debt management, and the challenges posed by globalization. The meeting seeks to foster dialogue and cooperation to address these pressing global concerns.



India’s Commitment to Partnering with SICA Countries

India expresses readiness to collaborate with the eight-member SICA grouping in critical areas like green initiatives, digital transformation, healthcare, and gender equality. By strengthening these partnerships, India aims to enhance the mutual benefits and address shared challenges.



Addressing Global Food Security Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that energy and food security are immediate global challenges faced by the South. India is committed to working with other countries to address these pressing issues while also focusing on long-term priorities such as development, growth, trade, investment, employment, and poverty reduction.



India’s Versatility as a Global Partner

India positions itself as a digital innovator, a hub for startups, a pharmacy for the world, a growing manufacturing power, a climate leader, and a science and technology collaborator. These attributes make India an ideal partner for the SICA countries in various domains.

Strengthening South-South Cooperation

South-South Cooperation plays a significant role in global economic affairs, particularly as growth poles shift towards the South. The conclave aims to strengthen this cooperation through deeper bilateral trade and investment ties between India and the LAC countries.



India’s commitment to partnering with SICA countries in green initiatives, digital transformation, healthcare, and gender equality exemplifies its determination to address shared challenges and forge a prosperous future. As India leverages its expertise and versatility as a global partner, it stands ready to contribute to South-South Cooperation and strengthen economic ties, fostering a brighter and more sustainable future for all.

The conclave will end with Valedictory Session: Furthering South-South Cooperation and this will be addressed by Ms Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs.