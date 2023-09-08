India’s Philosophical Approach to G20 – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”

By Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar

The earlier fractioned and divergent world was brought together by a pandemic that spared no country. While Italy’s theme for the G20 Summit 2021 was ‘People, Planet, Prosperity,’ Indonesia’s theme for the G20 Summit 2022 was ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger.’ These were aimed at propelling the world’s population towards a much-needed recovery. Several countries’ two years-long consorted efforts have brought a reasonable amount of semblance into the world. We could achieve this feat only because the world’s countries decided to come together, forgetting the cultural and geographical differences. India’s G20 theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – One Earth. One Family. One Future aims to create a robust future for the world that can only be made tangible through intangible oneness.

Also Read G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates

The G20, comprising 19 individual countries and the European Union, was initially established in 1999 as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to deliberate on international economic and financial matters. The G20 nations collectively represent nearly two-thirds of the world’s population, 75% of global trade, and a remarkable 85% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In response to the global economic crisis in 2008, the G20 evolved into a forum for Heads of States and Government, with the primary goal of enhancing coordination on major global issues.

India’s assumption of the G20 presidency represents a significant milestone in its global leadership journey. As it guides discussions and initiatives among the world’s major economies, India is taking on the responsibility of addressing complex global challenges. What sets India apart in this role is not just its practical approach but also its philosophical outlook, embodied by the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘The World is One Family.’ This theme underscores India’s commitment to promoting unity, cooperation, and interconnectedness among nations on the global stage, emphasizing the idea that we are all part of a shared global family. It reflects India’s dedication to fostering collaboration and addressing global issues with a sense of unity and common purpose.

The efforts of the Indian Government found the G20 being taken to not only every state of India, but also to 75 countries of the world. There could not have been a bigger example of inclusivity. The Prime Minister has endeavoured to make this a Global South-centred and a Global South Focussed Presidency. He has ensured that this G20 Presidency does not stay limited within the Indian perimeter but becomes a Global South Presidency. The new-age India is green, it is technologically driven, it is gender led, it is development-friendly and above all it is inclusive. Yet, we are not just focused on our own growth. Instead of an agenda that only concentrates on financial and integrated masses, India has focussed on the philosophical agenda of One Earth, One Family, One Future. Our agenda is of oneness building and creating a world with no geographical boundaries between nations. India is aspirational, so it believes that globalization needs to be redefined. We are concentrated on offering ways of globalization with sustainability and inclusivity.

While many higher economic powers may have closed their doors to globalization in fears of others encroaching upon their boundaries, India has gone out of its way to invite suggestions from other countries who have shown growth and has shared the suggestions with those who seek to grow. Academicians, educationists, industrialists, philanthropists, researchers and bureaucrats have all willingly joined hands in this endeavour that made globalization a limitless phenomenon.

As India moves towards passing the baton to Brazil, which will then move to South Africa the prominence of the Global South among the Group of 20 countries and their impact on the other countries of the world is multiplied several times. With the participation from 75 countries that extend much beyond the G20, the Global South has been recognized for the impact that it’s capable of making on several developing and developed countries of the world.

India’s power lies in the fact that its demographic composition is predominantly youthful, making it crucial to instill in the youth an awareness of the nation’s rich cultural heritage, which promotes tolerance and universal brotherhood. This is particularly essential as we envision a future that transcends geographical boundaries and fosters global unity. The Government’s consorted efforts at making the youth of the country aware of the meaning, impact and vision of G20 has been reciprocated. One of the verticals of the G20 India agenda- the University Connect has found resounding success within the university campuses of India. Youth have come forth in large numbers to share their problems, solutions for existing problems and have also shared their vision of the India that they want to see.

Also Read G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to have more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders over three days

With its multifaceted economy, technological advancements, and commitment to sustainable development, India possesses a unique perspective and valuable contributions to offer on the global stage. During its G20 presidency, India is directing its attention toward various vital issues, including inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable access to global health. Through its leadership, India is working toward collaborative solutions that not only benefit its own populace but also contribute to the overall global well-being, thus reaffirming its ethos of “One Earth. One Family. One Future.” This underscores India’s dedication to fostering a more interconnected and harmonious world.

The author is Pro Chancellor ,Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.