In a historic move, India’s Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has signed a $159.99 million contract for providing EPC services for Transmission Lines and Substations in Guyana’s Integrated NGL Plant and 300 MW CCGT Power Plant.

The contract signing, held at the Prime Minister’s Camp Street Office on July 19, 2023, was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Prime Minister (Acting President) of Guyana, Brig (Retd) Mark Philips, and High Commissioner of India, Dr KJ Srinivasa.

Emphasizing the project’s significance, Prime Minister Mark Philips and Minister Deodat Indar highlighted its transformative nature and role in unleashing Guyana’s development potential. They also underscored the critical partnership with two Indian companies: KPIL as the EPC Contractor for Transmission Lines and Substations, and Engineers India Limited as the Project Management Consultant to the NGL Plant and 300 MW CCGT Power Plant.

High Commissioner Dr Srinivasa highlighted the burgeoning India-Guyana relationship and the growing presence of premier Indian companies in the region. KPIL's entry into Guyana marks another milestone in this cooperative journey. And expressed optimism in the timely and successful execution of the project, aligning with the guidelines set by the Government of Guyana. The High Commissioner also touched upon the diverse developmental cooperation between India and Guyana, spanning infrastructure, education, healthcare, energy, oil and gas, and capacity building.

KPIL’s credentials solidify its position as one of India’s largest specialized EPC companies. With an annual turnover of approximately USD 2 billion, KPIL operates in multiple sectors, including Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility, Highways, and Airports. The company’s global reach extends to over 70 countries, executing 250 projects across the globe.

Having executed orders worth over US$ 14 billion, KPIL stands out with its exceptional organizational capabilities, technical expertise, and adherence to sustainability standards.

KPIL’s acquisition of Linjemontage in Sweden and Fasttel in Brazil has further strengthened its presence in Europe and South America. Linjemontage offers power supply solutions and services for electricity networks up to 400 kV, focusing on substations, transmission, and local networks.

Meanwhile, Fasttel’s expertise spans more than 20 states in Brazil, with a primary focus on EPC services for substations, transmission lines, and power distribution.

This landmark project marks a pivotal moment in India-Guyana cooperation, advancing Guyana’s journey towards harnessing the potential of gas-to-energy initiatives.