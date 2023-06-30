Celebrating seven years of service in the Indian Air Force on 1st July 2023, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), known as Tejas, has emerged as a formidable force in its class. Purpose-built for air defense, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions, Tejas combines unrivaled agility with carefree handling, making it an exceptional multi-role platform. Equipped with state-of-the-art features such as the Multi-Mode Airborne radar, Helmet Mounted Display, Self-protection suite, and Laser Designation Pod, Tejas demonstrates India’s prowess in aerospace technology.

No 45 Squadron, aptly named the ‘Flying Daggers,’ became the pioneering unit to induct Tejas, marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation history. Having transitioned from Vampires to Gnats and then the MiG-21 Bis, this esteemed squadron now commands the advanced capabilities of Tejas. It’s worth noting that each Tejas aircraft flown by the Flying Daggers proudly bears the “Made in India” stamp, either through indigenous design and development or under license production. Following suit, No 18 Squadron joined the Tejas fleet in May 2020, further solidifying the Indian Air Force’s trust in this homegrown marvel.

Demonstrating its global potential, Tejas has showcased its capabilities at prestigious international events, including LIMA-2019 in Malaysia, Dubai Air Show-2021, Sri Lanka Air Force anniversary celebrations in 2021, Singapore Air Show-2022, and multiple Aero India Shows from 2017 to 2023. Notably, the Tejas made its international debut in March 2023 during Ex-Desert Flag, a groundbreaking exercise conducted on foreign soil in the United Arab Emirates. This successful foray further amplifies the confidence and recognition bestowed upon Tejas.

Solidifying its position as a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force’s future, Tejas is set to evolve with the upcoming LCA Mk-1A variant. This upgraded version will feature advanced avionics, an Active Electronically Steered Radar, an enhanced Electronic Warfare suite, and a Beyond Visual Range missile capability, empowering Tejas to engage targets from increased stand-off ranges.

Significantly, the indigenous content of the aircraft will see a substantial boost, with many weapons being of indigenous origin. The Indian Air Force has placed an order for 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft, with deliveries slated to begin in February 2024. Undoubtedly, Tejas and its future variants will stand as the backbone of India’s air defense capabilities for years to come, epitomizing the nation’s commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement.