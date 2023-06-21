India’s Global South Focus: Empowering Africa through the G20

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been steadfast in its commitment to the Global South, recognizing the importance of amplifying the voices of developing nations and fostering greater inclusivity on the global stage. With a focus on Africa, India is taking bold steps to empower the continent by advocating for its inclusion in global forums such as the G20.

Financial Express Online has reported on PM Modi’s recent appeal to the G20 members to invite the African Union as a member during the upcoming summit. This reflects India’s commitment to bridging the gap between the Global North and the Global South.

Will this inclusion of the African Union in G20 be discussed with the US President?

In a special briefing ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to the US starting June 21-23, 2023, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said: “When the Prime Minister meets with the US leadership, President Joe Biden, the focus on what India is trying to do in its G20 presidency, especially with regard to priorities, interests and concerns of the countries of the Global South, that large chunk of Global South that actually remains unrepresented in the G20, for which the prime minister also held, the Voice of Global South Summit in January this year. The idea is to put that on the table with the importance that it deserves, in terms of being included onto the G20 agenda.

Adding, “Naturally, in that, the interests of the African countries, which represents a large section of the Global South, are important and they would feature in the discussions between the Prime Minister and the President.”

Voice of the Global South

The Global South represents a collective of developing nations, often marginalized in global decision-making processes. India has been a vocal advocate for the Global South, aiming to address the power imbalances that exist in international affairs. Prime Minister Modi’s letter to the G20 members demonstrates India’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the voices of the Global South are heard and acknowledged. By actively supporting the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, India seeks to enhance the representation and influence of Africa, a critical component of the Global South.

Africa’s Integral Role in the Global South

Africa is a continent of immense diversity and potential, facing both unique challenges and opportunities. As an integral part of the Global South, Africa holds great significance in shaping global policies that address pressing issues such as poverty eradication, sustainable development, and climate change. By championing Africa’s cause, India recognizes the need to harness the potential of the continent and uplift its nations to achieve a more equitable world order.

Collaboration between India and Africa

India’s commitment to the Global South is exemplified through its extensive collaboration with African nations. The India-Africa Forum Summit, held every few years, serves as a platform for mutual cooperation and understanding. During these summits, India has announced various initiatives, including lines of credit, capacity-building programs, and investments to bolster infrastructure, healthcare, education, and technology in African countries. These collaborative efforts aim to strengthen economic ties and promote sustainable development across the continent.

India’s Efforts to Engage with the G20

The G20, comprising the world’s major economies, is an influential forum for global economic cooperation. India’s call for the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 highlights the nation’s proactive approach to ensuring the Global South has a more substantial say in global decision-making. By advocating for the representation of Africa, India seeks to bring forth the unique challenges and perspectives of African nations on a global platform.

Potential Impact of India’s Advocacy

India’s emphasis on the Global South and Africa’s inclusion in the G20 can have far-reaching implications. By broadening the G20’s membership to include the African Union, the forum would gain diverse perspectives, deep-rooted expertise, and insights into the challenges faced by developing nations. This expansion can lead to more informed decision-making processes, where the Global South’s priorities are given due consideration. Furthermore, it opens up avenues for greater collaboration and partnerships, promoting economic growth, and addressing the common challenges faced by countries across the Global South.

Through collaboration, mutual understanding, and inclusive decision-making, India seeks to build stronger ties with African nations and the broader Global South. By advocating for Africa’s inclusion in the G20, India aims to foster a more comprehensive dialogue on critical global issues and ensure that the perspectives of developing nations are given the attention they deserve.

Moreover, India’s focus on the Global South extends beyond the G20. The country has actively engaged with various regional organizations and platforms such as the BRICS and IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) to foster cooperation, exchange knowledge, and address shared challenges. These partnerships demonstrate India’s commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation and building a united front to tackle global issues effectively.