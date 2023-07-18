India’s G20 Presidency gears up for a resounding success

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India chaired the 6th Meeting of the Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency to ensure the success of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023.

The 6th meeting of the Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency was held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, under the leadership of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Dr PK Mishra. The primary focus of this crucial gathering was to review and fine-tune the preparatory aspects related to the highly anticipated G20 Summit scheduled for 9th and 10th September 2023.

During the meeting, the Committee undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the preparations at the Summit venue, addressing a wide range of critical aspects including protocol arrangements, security measures, airport coordination, media coordination, and infrastructure upgrades in Delhi and neighbouring states. Dr Mishra called upon all participating agencies to adopt a “Whole of Government” approach, emphasizing the importance of seamless coordination to ensure the G20 Summit’s resounding success.

To achieve impeccable coordination among various agencies, the Committee decided to conduct dry runs and mock exercises, enabling them to anticipate and address potential challenges effectively. This initiative aims to facilitate smooth and flawless working during the Summit.

The meeting also provided an opportune moment for Committee members to visit venues earmarked for different G20 meetings, meticulously scrutinizing even the minutest details to ensure every aspect is flawlessly arranged.

Committee members took the opportunity to discuss and provide guidance on various preparatory aspects for the forthcoming G20 Summit. The Committee will convene again in the next two weeks for another review, ensuring no stone is left unturned to make the Summit a grand success.

Amid the discussions on the G20 Summit, the Coordination Committee also reviewed the progress of previous G20 meetings held under India’s Presidency, commending the successful organization of 170 meetings across 55 different locations in the country to date. Looking ahead, numerous Ministerial-level meetings are scheduled to take place in July and August 2023, further enhancing India’s contributions to the global forum.

Empowered by the Cabinet, the Coordination Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing all preparations and arrangements related to India’s Presidency of the G20. The Committee has convened five meetings thus far, actively addressing various substantive and logistical issues to ensure a smooth and impactful G20 Presidency.

Among the attendees at the meeting were Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA), VK Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, and other prominent officials. The collective efforts and meticulous planning being undertaken exemplify India’s unwavering commitment to hosting a highly successful G20 Summit in New Delhi.