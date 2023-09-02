India’s diplomatic drive: PM Modi’s Jakarta Summit paves the way for G20 Summit

In the run-up to the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant journey to Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6-7, 2023. This visit comes because of President Joko Widodo’s invitation and holds substantial diplomatic importance.

The Ministry of External Affairs made an official statement on September 2, 2023, confirming PM Modi’s participation in two crucial events: the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. Both the summits are being hosted by Indonesia, which currently chairs ASEAN. The focus of discussions is expected to revolve around critical issues like climate change, disaster management, digitalization, food security, and energy security.

What makes this summit even more significant is that it follows India’s elevation of its relationship with ASEAN to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. The primary objective during this summit is to assess the progress made in India-ASEAN relations and chart the course for future cooperation. Additionally, the East Asia Summit provides a platform for leaders from ASEAN countries and their eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on regional and global matters of significance.

It’s noteworthy that this ASEAN summit takes place just before Indonesia, a G20 member, had hosted the G20 Summit. And this year India is hosting the G20 summit. This succession of engagements highlights India’s unwavering commitment to its foreign policy vision. It underscores the pivotal role of the ASEAN bloc in India’s strategic calculations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where China’s influence remains prominent, accompanied by maritime tensions with ASEAN nations like the Philippines. India, alongside the United States, Japan, and Australia, is part of the Quad alliance, with the aim of fostering an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

On a parallel note, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will also be visiting Indonesia to attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit, and the 18th East Asia Summit. This underlines China’s active involvement in regional diplomacy. While there’s no official announcement from Beijing regarding Li Qiang’s presence at the G20 Summit in India, it portrays the evolving diplomatic dynamics in the region.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Indonesia signifies India’s determination to strengthen its regional and global partnerships. The upcoming weeks promise to be crucial in shaping the course of these relationships within an ever-evolving global landscape