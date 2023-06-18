India’s commitment to empowering Africa: PM Modi’s remarkable initiatives

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been instrumental in bolstering Africa’s presence and influence on the global stage. Recognizing the need for an inclusive and representative global architecture, he has taken proactive steps to advocate for the African Union’s full membership in the G20.

Enhancing Africa’s Voice on the International Stage

According to sources, his visionary approach has been evident in his proposal to grant the African Union full membership in the G20. Recognizing the importance of Africa’s perspectives and contributions, PM Modi has championed this cause, urging his G20 counterparts to embrace a more inclusive global governance system.

“For giving due weightage to the African voices, the Prime Minister has advocated for the African Union’s representation. He has envisioned a fair, just and representative global architecture,” explained a source to Financial Express Online.



Incorporating African Priorities in the G20 Agenda

Within the agenda of G20, under India’s presidency, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to incorporating the priorities of African countries. According to the source quoted above, recognizing the immense potential of collaboration between India and Africa, he has actively sought ways to ensure that African countries’ concerns and aspirations are adequately addressed. Through dialogues, consultations, and strategic partnerships, PM Modi has effectively facilitated the integration of African perspectives in shaping the G20’s policies and decisions.



India’s Focus on the Global South

Prime Minister Modi’s advocacy for greater representation and influence of the Global South, particularly African countries, reflects his deep-rooted belief in fostering a more balanced international order. By giving voice to the Global South on international platforms, Prime Minister Modi aims to address historical imbalances and ensure that the aspirations of these nations are acknowledged and respected. His commitment to empowering African countries demonstrates India’s solidarity with the Global South and its dedication to fostering a more equitable world order.

Prime Minister Modi’s proactive measures in promoting Africa’s interests on the international stage have exemplified India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the African continent. By advocating for the African Union’s full membership in the G20 and incorporating African priorities within the G20 agenda, he has provided a platform for Africa to exert its influence and shape the future of global governance. These efforts underline India’s vision of a more just, fair, and inclusive world, where the voices of African countries are accorded the importance they rightfully deserve.