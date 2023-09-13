India’s Air Power Soars: New Airbus C-295 Aircraft Set to Revolutionize Defense

As the Indian Air Force (IAF) prepares to mark its 91st anniversary this October, a momentous event is on the horizon that promises to enhance India’s military strength. Later this month, the IAF is set to welcome its inaugural Airbus C-295 tactical military transport aircraft, marking a significant stride in bolstering the nation’s defense capabilities, particularly in light of potential threats from neighboring China and Pakistan.

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, the Air Force chief, is gearing up for a journey to Seville, Spain, where the delivery of the first C-295 aircraft will take place. On September 25, 2023, this state-of-the-art tactical airlifter will touch down in India and find its new home at the Hindon Air Base.

The roots of this milestone date back to 2021 when an agreement was sealed between Tata and Airbus for the supply of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft at a total cost of Rs 21,935 crore.

The C-295 is a versatile aircraft with a capacity ranging from 5 to 10 tonnes. It can transport up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers and execute logistic operations in areas inaccessible to heavier aircraft. Its ability to operate from short or unprepared airstrips adds to its strategic value.

These cutting-edge aircraft are poised to replace the legacy AVRO fleet of the IAF, catapulting the Indian Air Force into the esteemed position of being the world’s largest operator of the C-295.

The initial batch of 16 aircraft will be assembled in Seville, Spain, with deliveries commencing later this year in ‘fly-away’ condition. Subsequently, the remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled in India as part of a collaborative effort between Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) and Airbus, marking a historic milestone in large-scale Make-in-India defense programs within the private sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the C295 Final Assembly Line in Gujarat, underscoring the significance of this venture. This initiative is poised to unlock the entire industrial value chain, encompassing maintenance, design, testing, manufacturing, and assembly, contributing substantially to the development of indigenous capabilities in India’s defense sector under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission.

Notably, the C295 program boasts a remarkable 280 global orders from 39 operators, showcasing its global relevance and appeal. As India takes delivery of these advanced aircraft, it not only fortifies its defense capabilities but also propels its journey towards self-reliance and technological prowess in the realm of defense.