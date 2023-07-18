scorecardresearch
    Indian warships to conduct joint naval exercises with Indonesian Navy in Jakarta

    Indian Naval ships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, mission deployed in South Eastern IOR, arrived in Jakarta on 17 July. The two ships will participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) at sea with the Indonesian Navy

    Written by Express Defence
    INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata
    Two frontline Indian Naval ships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, mission deployed in South Eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR), arrived in Jakarta on 17 July.

    According to the statement from the Indian navy, the ships were accorded a warm welcome by the Indonesian Navy.

    During the port call, personnel from Indian and Indonesian navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, joint yoga sessions, sports fixtures and cross-deck visits, aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and understanding between the two navies.

    The two ships will also participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) at sea with the Indonesian Navy towards further bolstering the high degree of interoperability that already exists between the two navies.

    India shares strategic relations with Indonesia. The armed forces of both countries regularly engage and cooperate, especially in the maritime domain.

    INS Sahyadri is the third indigenously designed and built Project-17 class stealth frigate and INS Kolkata is the first indigenously designed and built stealth destroyer of the Project-15A class. Both ships have been built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai.

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 15:36 IST

