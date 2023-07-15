Indian Navy’s Powerful Choice: Navy Rafale for Sea Dominance

In a significant announcement, the Indian Government has selected the Navy Rafale as the cutting-edge fighter aircraft to equip the Indian Navy. This decision follows a rigorous international competition and a successful trial campaign conducted in India, where Dassault Aviation’s Rafale showcased its exceptional capabilities and perfect alignment with the Indian Navy’s operational requirements, particularly for aircraft carriers.

With the addition of these 26 Rafale fighters, the Indian Navy will complement the existing fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft, which have already proven their worth in the Indian Air Force. This makes India the first nation with almost 62 fighter machines, alongside France, to operate both versions of this formidable aircraft, solidifying its air and maritime superiority and safeguarding its sovereignty.

This selection reaffirms the Rafale’s excellence, the strong partnership between Dassault Aviation and the Indian Forces, and the strategic significance of the relationship between India and France.

According to an official statement issued by Dassault Aviation on Saturday morning (July 15, 2023), Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, expressed gratitude to the Indian authorities for their continued confidence and trust. On behalf of Dassault Aviation, he pledged to meet the Indian Navy’s expectations with the utmost dedication, ensuring the Rafale delivers unmatched performance.

As India and France celebrate the 70th anniversary of the partnership between Dassault Aviation and the Indian Forces, this decision marks another milestone in their enduring collaboration, bolstering India’s naval capabilities and enhancing its defense preparedness.

These aircraft will come through the government-to-government route and under Intergovernmental Agreement. Once the delivery starts these aircraft will be onboard the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Why this choice?

As Financial Express Online has reported earlier, this aircraft features twin engines and has delta wings and can also be deployed to launch nuclear assaults. This aircraft comes with semi-stealth capabilities.

The choice over the American F/A-18 Super Hornet, according to a senior officer: “The US would never allow India to use the fighter jets in an operation without its approval.”