Indian Navy’s INS Vagir marks historic maiden deployment to Australia

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Indian Navy’s INS Vagir, a Scorpene-class submarine, has marked a historic milestone by making its inaugural deployment to Australia.

Written by FE Online
Departing in June on an extended-range mission, the submarine reached the shores of Fremantle on August 20, underscoring India's naval prowess on the global stage. (IE)

At the same time, on Australia’s east coast, Indian naval vessels and aircraft are actively participating in Exercise Malabar 23. This joint maneuver, featuring Australia, Japan, and the US, demonstrates a robust display of maritime cooperation. Subsequently, these forces are slated to engage in AUSINDEX 23 from August 22 to 24, further solidifying their collective strength.

Notably, this strategic deployment follows closely after the debut deployment of an Indian Navy Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 transport aircraft to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands (CKI) in Australia. Positioned in the Southern Indian Ocean and in proximity to Indonesia, these islands are pivotal for maritime routes into the Indian Ocean. This marks a strategic leap for India’s influence in this region.

Looking ahead, India is poised to participate in the Australia-hosted Sea Power Conference from November 7 to 9, showcasing its commitment to global maritime collaboration.

The Indian Navy‘s statement states: “The ongoing deployment underscores the remarkable operational reach of Indian Navy submarines. This extended-range mission signifies the debut of an Indian Navy submarine’s deployment to Australia, shining a light on our capacity and expertise to carry out sustained operations over extended distances for prolonged periods.”

INS Vagir, the fifth vessel of the Kalvari class, was commissioned in January 2023 and operates from the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. During its stay in Australia, the submarine will participate in diverse exercises with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) on the West Coast. These activities encompass basic, intermediate, and advanced anti-submarine exercises. Furthermore, interactions with RAN submarines and Indian Naval P-8I aircraft are also scheduled, fostering deeper collaboration and synergy between the two navies.

The maiden deployment of INS Vagir to Australia serves as a testament to India’s maritime prowess, extending its operational boundaries and forging stronger bonds with global naval forces. This milestone moment underscores India’s commitment to securing vital sea routes and enhancing international maritime cooperation.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 15:46 IST

