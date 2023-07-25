Indian Navy to test its first indigenously-developed unmanned surface vessel

The Indian Navy is set for the trails of its first indigenously-developed, ocean-going multirole unmanned surface vessel (USV) for surveillance and minesweeping.

The USV is designed and developed for maritime intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance.

According to the reports, the boat would be 15 meters long and would have a maximum speed of more than 30 knots.

Also Read Pakistani Army Chief warns govt as rising debt from Chinese borrowings smashes economy

The project is managed by the Weapon and Electronic Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) and Bharat Electronic Ltd (BEL), along with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL).

According to the official, an indigenous Unmanned Surface Vessel will sail from Goa to Mumbai post-monsoon. Initially, it will test the basic parameters. It will function autonomously with a “static and dynamic” obstacle collision avoidance system.

Additionally, the Navy is also gearing up for testing three types of Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) – SDR NC, SDR-Tac (tactical) – and SDR-NG. These devices are designed and developed by the Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment.