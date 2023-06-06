Indian Navy to commemorate 130 anniversary of Gandhi’s Satyagraha in Durban

The Indian Navy will participate in a commemorative event to mark 130 years of the start of the struggle against apartheid at the Pietermaritzburg, Railway Station near Durban.

INS Trishul, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy is visiting Durban from 6 to 9 Jun 23 to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the 7th Jun 1893 incident at Pietermaritzburg, Railway Station.

Alongside, India and South Africa are also celebrating 30 years of re-establishment of diplomatic relations.

Mahatma Gandhi arrived in Durban, South Africa, in 1893 to serve as legal counsel to the merchant Dada Abdulla.

On 7 June 1893, during a trip to Pretoria in the Transvaal, he first arrived at Pietermaritzburg station. Gandhiji who was seated in the first-class compartment after having purchased a ticket, was evicted from the compartment at the behest of a European since as per him ‘coolies’ and non-whites were not permitted in first-class compartments.

The incident is considered to be the trigger which led to Gandhiji’s fight against racial oppression and to the birth of Satyagraha.

Nelson Mandela, then President of South Africa, in 1997, had celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s travails at Pietermaritzburg Railway Station acquired in a moving ceremony at Pietermaritzburg Railway Station.

The Freedom of Pietermaritzburg was conferred posthumously on Mahatma Gandhi.

President Mandela recalled “Gandhi’s magnificent example of personal sacrifice and dedication in the face of oppression”.

INS Trishul’s visit to Durban is in continuation with the Indian Navy’s celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav by celebrating key moments that shaped India’s Independence struggle, said IN official.

The ship during its visit to Durban, will participate in a commemorative event at Pietermaritzburg Railway Station which would include paying floral tributes at the Gandhiji Plinth and a performance by the IN band. The ship will also participate in other professional and social engagements during the visit.