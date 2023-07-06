scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian Navy launches outreach programme in Ladakh for greater participation of youths in armed forces

As part of the programme, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will host various outreach activities on July 6 and 7 in Leh, it said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
india navy
The outreach programme comes in the union territory amid the lingering border row between Indian and Chinese troops in a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh. (Representational image)

The Indian Navy on Thursday said it has embarked on a multi-dimensional outreach programme for Ladakh, especially to ensure greater participation of the youth from the union territory in the defence services. As part of the programme, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will host various outreach activities on July 6 and 7 in Leh, it said.

Also Read

The outreach programme comes in the union territory amid the lingering border row between Indian and Chinese troops in a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh. “In continuation with the pursuance of the vision of national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on a multi-dimensional outreach programme dedicated to strengthening the connect with the union territory of Ladakh,” the Navy said.

“This programme is aimed to enhance greater participation of the youth from Ladakh in the defence services, strengthen nation-building and promote maritime consciousness in the region,” it said in a statement. The events that will be undertaken in Ladakh include a performance by a naval band, a friendly football match and flagging off a bike and car expedition, among others.

Also Read
Also Read

“All naval personnel of Ladakh domicile from various naval stations are also participating in these events and sharing their enriching experiences and success stories to encourage the youth to participate in greater numbers, towards nation building as well as joining the Indian Navy,” the Navy said. Admiral Kumar will also call on Lt Governor of Ladakh Brig BD Mishra, (Retd), and will lay a wreath at the war memorial. The Indian Navy had carried out similar outreach activities in the North East last year

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 11:55 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS