Indian Navy Enhances Training Capabilities with Inauguration of ‘Amogh’ Damage Control Simulator

The Damage Control Simulator (DCS) “Amogh” constructed at Goa Shipyard Limited was unveiled on August 18, 2023, at the Andaman & Nicobar Command, Port Blair.

These simulators have been instrumental in providing comprehensive training to Indian Navy personnel, effectively preparing them for ship damage control and repair scenarios while at sea.

The DCS “Amogh” stands as the fourth simulator of its kind developed by Goa Shipyard Ltd for the Indian Navy. Previous installations of such simulators were successfully set up at Naval Training establishments in Visakhapatnam, Lonavala, and Kochi.

The completion and handover of the project to the Indian Navy took place ahead of the contractual schedule on August 14, 2023. The creation of this facility underscores the commitment of Goa Shipyard Ltd towards self-reliance and the “Atmanirbharta” mission of the Indian government. The entirely indigenous development of the DCS “Amogh” showcases the remarkable efforts invested by Goa Shipyard.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru commended the project’s execution and expressed the Indian Navy’s satisfaction in receiving this facility. The DCS “Amogh” is set to play a vital role in providing high-quality training to Naval personnel stationed at the Andaman & Nicobar Command, further enhancing their readiness and capabilities.

Who were present during the ceremony?

The inauguration was led by Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman Nicobar Command. The event also saw the participation of senior officers from the Indian Navy and Shri Sunil Bagi, Director of Finance at Goa Shipyard Ltd.