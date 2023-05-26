Indian Navy and ISRO join hands for Gaganyaan Recovery Training plan

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Gaganyaan mission expected to take place later this year, Indian Navy along with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan. This was released earlier this week at the state of the art Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) INS Garuda, Kochi on May 24.

The aim of the Gaganyaan mission is to send Indian astronauts to space for the first time – to low earth orbit (LEO) for a week and they will be on board a spacecraft `Gaganyaan’.

Also, the Crew Module Recovery Model was formally handed over to the Indian Navy at WSTF. The mass and shape simulated mockup will be used for familiarisation and training of Gaganyaan recovery teams.

Why the Indian Navy?

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy, the navy will assist ISRO by undertaking a series of trials to fine tune the Standard Operating Procedures for training the crew and recovery teams of Gaganyaan.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the Indian Space agency has been developing infrastructure and technologies including the spacecraft, the ground support systems as well as the launch vehicle.

Besides training the Indian astronauts, the ground crew and other stakeholders, teaming up with the Indian Navy is critical as they will be sent to recover the module after they touch down.

What is the document about?

This document outlines the training plan for recovery of the Crew Module of the mission. And it goes on to define overall requirements about training of various teams participating in recovery operations including Divers, MARCOs, Medical Specialists, Communicators, Technicians & Naval Aviators.

The Recovery training is planned in incremental phases starting from unmanned recovery to manned recovery training in harbour and open sea conditions. The recovery operations are being led by the Indian Navy in coordination with other Government agencies.



The training document was jointly released by VAdm Atul Anand, Director General of Naval Operations, Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, (VSSC) and Dr Umamaheshwaran R, Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO.