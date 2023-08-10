Indian military chiefs visit Taiwan amid escalating threat from China

In a first, three recently-retired chiefs of the Indian armed forces visit Taiwan for participating in a crucial security dialogue seminar on Indo-Pacific organized by the Taiwan foreign ministry.

Former army chief Manoj Naravane, navy chief Karambir Singh, and air chief RKS Bhadauria delivered talks in Taipei for the Ketagalan Forum’s 2023 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue.

While the visit of all three former chiefs was private on invitation by the Taiwanese foreign ministry, it does highlight the new approach as far as the Indian foreign policies are concerned. The visit is also seen as an Indian representation of the conference.

During the conference, Karambir Singh talked about the current global security scenario and the importance of the Taiwan Strait which is an important issue in the world.

He said: “Chinese belligerence and intimidatory use of hard power leaves India disconcerted and New Delhi does not want the Chinese playbook replicated elsewhere as it is in the South China Sea”.

As China continues to see Taiwan as a part of its territory and has been pushing pressure on Taiwan through aggressive military tactics.

China has been openly violating the air space of Taiwan by sending its combat jets in the territory.

The former navy chief also said Taiwan Strait was turning into an “epicentre” of geopolitical confrontation.

India follows the ‘One China policy’ vis-a-vis Taiwan and does not have full diplomatic ties with Taipei. Taiwan operates in India through its economic and cultural centre in New Delhi.

It is only in 1991 that India started looking east seriously and revived the relations under India’s Look East Policy (LEP). Later in 1995, Taiwan opened a representative office in Delhi as Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) and India established India-Taipei Association (ITA) for India in Taipei.

India’s ‘one China’ policy has been a major constraint in improving the bilateral relation with Taiwan.

Experts point out that Indian foreign policies, especially towards Taiwan, require a bolder approach which can be favourable to its economic development. The visit suggests a shift in this direction.