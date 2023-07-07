Indian Coast Guard to get Dornier aircraft from HAL

In a significant move towards strengthening India’s maritime security, the Ministry of Defence recently inked a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of two Dornier Aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). This agreement, signed on July 7, 2023, in New Delhi, comes with an associated Engineering Support package, at a total cost of Rs 458.87 crore, and falls under the Buy (Indian) Category.

The Dornier Aircraft, which will be fitted with cutting-edge technology, including a Glass Cockpit, Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro Optic Infra-Red device, and Mission Management System, promises to significantly enhance the aerial surveillance capability of the ICG’s maritime areas of responsibility. This advancement in equipment equips the ICG to better safeguard India’s coastal regions and territorial waters.

Also Read India to expand radar stations for the coastal security

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Friday, one notable aspect of this contract is the emphasis on indigenous manufacturing. The Dornier aircraft are being manufactured at HAL’s Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur, aligning with the principles of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence. This achievement is in line with the Government’s visionary ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to promote domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imports.

By procuring these technologically advanced Dornier Aircraft from HAL, the Indian Coast Guard demonstrates its commitment to utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and contributing to the nation’s self-sufficiency in defence production. This landmark contract not only bolsters India’s maritime security but also serves as a testament to the country’s growing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.

(Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence)

Also Read India boosts coastal security with high-speed interceptor vessels

The inclusion of advanced equipment, the focus on indigenous manufacturing, and the overall impact on maritime security make this procurement contract with HAL and the Ministry of Defence a crucial milestone. It showcases the Indian government’s dedication to modernizing its defence forces and securing its coastal regions while actively promoting self-reliance in the defence sector. This significant step marks a new chapter in India’s defence capabilities, driving progress towards a safer and more secure maritime domain.