scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian Coast Guard pulls off daring operation, evacuates Chinese national

Communication was established immediately with the vessel and provided necessary telemedicine advice.

Written by ANI
Indian Coast Guard, Indian Coast Guard evacuates Chinese national, Indian Coast Guard latest news, defence latest news, financial express news
CG ALH MK-III safely evacuated the patient from the vessel. (Image: ANI)

In a daring operation amidst the challenging weather conditions and dark night, Indian Coast Guard evacuated a Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 on Wednesday. The Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 was enroute from China to UAE, when a patient-reported chest pains and symptoms of cardiac arrest.

“In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain & cardiac arrest symptoms,” Indian Coast Guard said on the X (formerly known as Twitter) On Wednesday, the Indian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, received information that one of the crew members of the vessel had a cardiac arrest with high BP and required urgent medical attention.

Also Read

Communication was established immediately with the vessel and provided necessary telemedicine advice. Considering the best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted. CG ALH MK-III safely evacuated the patient from the vessel.

Also Read

The patient was administered with first-aid and subsequently, handed over to the agent for further medical management.

The exemplary operation undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled saving the life of a foreign national at sea and reaffirms the Indian Coast Guards’ commitment to the motto “We Protect”.

More Stories on
Defence

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 10:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS