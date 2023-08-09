Indian Coast Guard gets a new Additional Director General

Commander S Paramesh, who previously commanded the Coast Guard Region along the Eastern Seaboard, has been selected for the role of Additional Director General within the Indian Coast Guard’s ranks.

This significant appointment places him at the Indian Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi. Prior to this, he held commanding positions across the Coast Guard Region on the East coast, the Coast Guard Region on the West coast, and the role of Coast Guard Commander for the Eastern Seaboard.

With educational roots at the National Defence College in New Delhi and the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, the Flag Officer’s expertise is underpinned by a solid foundation.

His specialization in Navigation & Direction has guided his leadership over major vessels like the Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast.

His diverse responsibilities encompass positions such as Dy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security) and Principal Director (Operations) at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi, as well as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East) in Chennai.

Recognized for his exceptional service, he has been honored with the President’s Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service, Tatrakshak Medal, Director General Coast Guard Commendation in 2012, and FOCINC (East) Commendation in 2009. This appointment signifies not only his dedication but also his prowess in the realm of maritime operations.