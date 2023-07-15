Indian Army’s Swift Intervention in Delhi’s Flood Crisis

In a remarkable display of efficiency and dedication, the Indian Army swiftly responded to the Delhi administration’s request for assistance during the recent flood crisis. As the Yamuna River surged above the danger mark, threatening low-lying areas with inundation, the Army’s expertise and manpower proved invaluable in tackling the challenges posed by the rising waters.

Engineering Efforts at ITO Bridge Barrage:

The urgency of the situation became apparent as the jammed sluice gates at the ITO bridge Barrage prevented the smooth flow of water. Recognizing the need for immediate action, a team of skilled Army engineers was deployed to cut the overhang above the gates. Working tirelessly through the night, they successfully completed the task on one of the gates by morning. This team remains on standby, ready to assist further in opening the remaining jammed gates, ensuring the safe passage of water.

Containment of Backflow near WHO Building:

As the early hours of July 14th arrived, a new challenge arose near the WHO Building when the Yamuna River’s backflow began flooding the city. The surge of water had damaged the regulator door, intensifying the threat. The Army’s engineer team swiftly assessed the situation and took decisive action by constructing a temporary bund to divert the water back to the Yamuna River. Through their efforts, the backflow into the city was brought under control. Presently, the engineer team remains stationed at the location, prepared to handle any further complications that may arise.

Restoration of Water Supply from Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant:

The flooding had also severely impacted the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, causing disruption to the city’s water supply. Submerged pumps and a non-functional filtration plant further exacerbated the situation. Recognizing the critical need to restore water supply, the Chief Works Engineer Utility of Delhi Area collaborated with the Delhi Jal Board to assess the requirements. The Army’s engineer team, working in close coordination with the authorities, stands fully prepared to restore water supply once the water level recedes, ensuring the city’s residents have access to clean water.

Monitoring and Augmentation of Resources:

Throughout this challenging period, the Headquarters of Delhi Area has been closely monitoring the situation. The engineering teams responsible for these crucial operations have been kept on standby, ready to respond to any emerging needs. In an effort to further augment the available resources, two additional teams have been mobilized from Meerut, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to addressing the flood crisis in Delhi.

The collaboration between the Delhi administration and the Indian Army during the recent flood crisis has demonstrated the invaluable contribution of the armed forces in times of need. As the situation continues to be monitored, the Army stands prepared to tackle any emerging challenges, ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents of Delhi.