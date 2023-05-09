Indian Army to introduce standard uniform for Brigadier and above

In an effort to ensure common identity “reflecting the true ethos” Indian Army will introduce standard uniform for brigadier-rank officers and above from August 1.

What changes to expect?

According to sources in the defence and security establishment there will be a series of changes for the flag rank and this means for the Brigadiers and above. The changes in the standard uniform will include the headgear, belts, shoulder rank patches, gorget patches. And they will no longer sport lanyards. The decision to standardise the uniform for Brigadier and above was taken after detailed discussions at the recently concluded Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi.

Sources also clarified that there is no change in the uniform worn by the Colonels and below rank officers of the Indian Army.

Why the standard uniform?

“This will reflect the true ethos of the Indian Army and at the same time ensure a common identity for all senior rank officers, explained a source, adding, the main aim to bring a common identity and approach in service matters, and this goes beyond the boundaries of regimentation amongst the senior leadership of the Indian Army.

In the Indian Army the different uniforms and accoutrements have a specific meaning. They are associated not only to respective arms, but services and regiments.

What does it mean?

To put it simply, all officers who are Brigadier level and above and this includes Maj General, Lt General and General do not have any regimentational boundaries.

Why?

These officers Brigadier and above have already commanded units and battalions. And according to sources are usually posted at the Headquarters and other establishments of the Indian Armed Forces where officers from different arms and services work together.

How will it impact?

Sources said that this is important for junior leadership and the rank and file as it will help to further deepen the camaraderie, esprit de corps and regimental ethos.