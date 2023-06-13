scorecardresearch
Indian Army prepares flood relief operations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Gujarat

To ensure effective relief operations, the Army authorities have collaborated with the civil administration and the NDRF.

Written by FE Online
Cyclone Biparjoy, India, Pakistan, landfall, severe cyclonic storm, very severe cyclonic storm
Representatives from the Indian Army participated in a meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. (Image/Indian Army)

The Indian Army has demonstrated its commitment to assisting the public during natural disasters by preparing to provide aid to the locals following the landfall of the powerful cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat. Flood relief columns have been trained and positioned at various locations including Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dharangdhra, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Naliya, Dwarka, and Amreli.

Image Courtesy: Indian Army

To ensure effective relief operations, the Army authorities have collaborated with the civil administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). This coordination has facilitated the sharing of best practices among all agencies involved in disaster management, allowing them to learn from one another’s experiences. Representatives from the Indian Army participated in a meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, where they pledged full support during this critical time.

Additionally, resources from neighbouring Rajasthan have been mobilised to minimise any potential losses caused by the strong winds and heavy rainfall. By leveraging these available resources and strategic planning, the Indian Army aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the affected population and provide much-needed relief in the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 21:55 IST

