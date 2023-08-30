Indian Army Fortifies Border Vigilance with 130 Tethered Drones and 19 Advanced Tank Simulators

To fortify the nation’s intelligence, surveillance, and operational prowess along the formidable Line of Actual Control (LAC) the Indian Army, has firmed up agreements with the domestic companies for a fleet of 130 tethered drone systems.

Bringing innovation to the forefront, the Indian Army has etched its commitment by sealing pacts with NewSpace Research and Technologies, as well as the technological trailblazers at Zen Technologies Limited for drone systems and 19 state of the art tank driving simulators.

These tethered drones, akin to vigilant sentinels, establish an unbreakable link between the sky and the earth. With the ability to hoist payloads as crucial as cameras and radios, these drones stand as resolute tools, safeguarding the borders through continuous vigilance and oversight.

Also Read Making sense of an evolving BRICS

These strategic assets are poised to become instrumental in amplifying the Army’s intelligence and operational capabilities along the LAC, to keep a watch on China.

Envisioning holistic readiness, this groundbreaking procurement initiative has brought aboard Zen Technologies, entrusted with the tethered drone systems, and Newspace Research Technologies Private Limited, bestowed with the responsibility of the tank driving simulators.

Propelled by the urgency of the times, the Indian Army’s Armoured Branch expedited the tethered drone procurement proposal under the fast-track procedure. Commencing in January of this year, this initiative underscores the Army’s commitment to securing borders and neutralizing threats that loom beyond the visible horizon.

About the Tethered Drone Systems

These tethered marvels, with wings that span both day and night, promise to serve as vigilant guardians, transmitting vital data and video feeds that reinforce border security with unwavering persistence.

With precision as their hallmark, each tethered drone system encompasses twin aerial agents, gracefully laden with EO/IR payloads. A portable ground control station, a resilient tether station, a remote video terminal, a robust generator set, an accompanying battery charger, and a backup battery for each drone constitute the arsenal that these vigilant sentinels carry.

As per the requirements specified, the Indian Army insists upon a minimum of 60 percent indigenous content in this technological assembly. And the manufacturer is tasked to deliver these groundbreaking systems within the span of a mere 12 months.

Beyond the realm of aviation, tethered drones are a paradigm shift in surveillance, virtually anchoring them to the ground while empowering them to bear vital loads like cameras and radios. This very attribute catapults them to the echelons of indispensability in the realm of border surveillance and vigilant oversight.