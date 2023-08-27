Indian Air Force flies to Cairo: A new chapter in international collaboration

In a significant stride towards international military cooperation, an Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent embarked today on a journey to participate in Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23. This biennial multilateral tri-service exercise is scheduled at Cairo (West) Air Base in Egypt from August 27 to September 16, 2023.

This is the first-ever participation of the Indian Air Force in Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23. Alongside the IAF, contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Qatar will also be joining the exercise.

The IAF contingent consists of a diverse fleet, comprising five MiG-29, two IL-78, two C-130, and two C-17 aircraft. This delegation will also include personnel from the IAF’s Garud Special Forces, as well as representatives from Squadrons 28, 77, 78, and 81. Notably, the IAF’s transport aircraft will play a pivotal role by providing airlift services to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.

Significance of Ex BRIGHT STAR-23

The primary objective of Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23 is to execute and refine joint operations planning. This exercise serves as an opportunity for participants to collaboratively strategize and practice executing operations in a multinational environment. Beyond the military aspect, such interactions foster camaraderie across borders and contribute to the cultivation of strategic alliances among the participating nations. Thus, the IAF contingents that partake in international flying exercises effectively don the role of “Diplomats in Flight Suits.”

Financial Express Online has reported previously that the ties between India and Egypt have a rich history of mutual cooperation, particularly in the realm of aviation. In the 1960s, the two nations joined hands in developing aero-engines and aircraft.

Furthermore, Indian counterparts played an instrumental role in training Egyptian pilots. Recent interactions, including visits by the Chief of Air Forces, the Indian Defence Minister, and the Prime Minister to Egypt, have further strengthened the bond between these two civilizations. The commitment to collaboration extends beyond rhetoric, with regular joint exercises becoming a hallmark of the strategic partnership between the two countries’ Armed Forces.

As the IAF’s contingent takes flight to Cairo, it not only signifies the IAF’s prowess but also highlights India’s dedication to international cooperation and collaboration. This participation in Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23 underscores India’s aspiration to be an active contributor to global security and stability. The IAF’s involvement in this exercise is a testament to its commitment to enhancing its operational readiness, fostering camaraderie, and forging enduring partnerships on the global stage.