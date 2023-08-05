scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

India-Venezuela Energy Security: Strengthening Ties and Sustainable Growth

As India and Venezuela continue to collaborate on issues of common interest, the prospect of enhanced energy security and sustainable growth becomes more promising.

Written by Huma Siddiqui
India-Venezuela, India-Venezuela ties, India-Venezuela energy relations, India-Venezuela energy security,
The conclave's significance extends beyond the immediate discussions and outcomes. (Image: Twitter/ @delcyrodriguezv)

The IX India-Latin America and the Caribbean Economic Conclave served as an important platform for Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to address key issues pertaining to energy security and economic cooperation between India and Venezuela.

On Friday Rodríguez highlighted the BRICS’ substantial contribution to the world economy, with a staggering 50 percent share of global GDP growth. The bloc’s representation of 18 percent of international trade and a significant portion of the world’s population underscored its influence and potential for even greater global impact. Expanding upon this, she mentioned that discussions about the possibility of “BRICS plus” were already underway, with numerous countries expressing interest in joining this influential bloc.

The Venezuelan Vice President’s admiration for India’s unique approach to international relations was evident as she remarked, “When we come to #India, we feel that we are in the new world. We know that something different is being forged here in international relations.” This perspective reflects India’s growing reputation as an emerging global power with a focus on forging diverse and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Also Read
Also Read

Throughout her visit, Rodríguez sought to bolster bilateral ties and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between India and Venezuela. A significant aspect of this engagement revolved around the need to strengthen the economic and commercial bond between the two nations, especially in crucial sectors like oil. Energy security emerged as a focal point, as both countries recognized the importance of reliable and sustainable energy supplies to fuel their economic growth and development.

In her discussions with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rodríguez underscored the importance of people-to-people partnerships in fostering stronger ties between India and Venezuela. Recognizing the potential for cultural and educational exchanges, the leaders expressed a shared commitment to promoting mutual understanding and cooperation at the grassroots level.

The conclave’s significance extends beyond the immediate discussions and outcomes. It represents a stepping stone towards fostering greater economic integration and cooperation among diverse regions. As India and Venezuela continue to collaborate on issues of common interest, the prospect of enhanced energy security and sustainable growth becomes more promising.

Also Read

The convergence of these high-level dialogues and investment discussions not only strengthens energy security but also sets the stage for promoting sustainable development. Both India and Venezuela recognize the importance of collective action and collaboration in addressing global challenges, including climate change and socio-economic inequalities.

As the world’s geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, partnerships between nations like India and Venezuela take on added significance.

Such alliances demonstrate the potential for constructive engagement and the pursuit of shared goals. The strengthening of ties between India and Venezuela, bolstered by the broader BRICS partnership, paves the way for a future marked by energy security, economic prosperity, and sustainable growth.

More Stories on
Defence news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-08-2023 at 11:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS