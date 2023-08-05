India-Venezuela Energy Security: Strengthening Ties and Sustainable Growth

The IX India-Latin America and the Caribbean Economic Conclave served as an important platform for Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to address key issues pertaining to energy security and economic cooperation between India and Venezuela.

On Friday Rodríguez highlighted the BRICS’ substantial contribution to the world economy, with a staggering 50 percent share of global GDP growth. The bloc’s representation of 18 percent of international trade and a significant portion of the world’s population underscored its influence and potential for even greater global impact. Expanding upon this, she mentioned that discussions about the possibility of “BRICS plus” were already underway, with numerous countries expressing interest in joining this influential bloc.

The Venezuelan Vice President’s admiration for India’s unique approach to international relations was evident as she remarked, “When we come to #India, we feel that we are in the new world. We know that something different is being forged here in international relations.” This perspective reflects India’s growing reputation as an emerging global power with a focus on forging diverse and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Throughout her visit, Rodríguez sought to bolster bilateral ties and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between India and Venezuela. A significant aspect of this engagement revolved around the need to strengthen the economic and commercial bond between the two nations, especially in crucial sectors like oil. Energy security emerged as a focal point, as both countries recognized the importance of reliable and sustainable energy supplies to fuel their economic growth and development.

In her discussions with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rodríguez underscored the importance of people-to-people partnerships in fostering stronger ties between India and Venezuela. Recognizing the potential for cultural and educational exchanges, the leaders expressed a shared commitment to promoting mutual understanding and cooperation at the grassroots level.

The conclave’s significance extends beyond the immediate discussions and outcomes. It represents a stepping stone towards fostering greater economic integration and cooperation among diverse regions. As India and Venezuela continue to collaborate on issues of common interest, the prospect of enhanced energy security and sustainable growth becomes more promising.

The convergence of these high-level dialogues and investment discussions not only strengthens energy security but also sets the stage for promoting sustainable development. Both India and Venezuela recognize the importance of collective action and collaboration in addressing global challenges, including climate change and socio-economic inequalities.

As the world’s geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, partnerships between nations like India and Venezuela take on added significance.

Such alliances demonstrate the potential for constructive engagement and the pursuit of shared goals. The strengthening of ties between India and Venezuela, bolstered by the broader BRICS partnership, paves the way for a future marked by energy security, economic prosperity, and sustainable growth.