India & US set to collaborate deeper in defence and space technology

The India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) is set to become a significant pillar in the bilateral strategic partnership between India and the United States.

In his address at Roundtable on Advancing India-US iCET organized by industry body CII in New Delhi on June 13, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval said that significant progress has been made in various areas, while in some, the two nations have started moving in the right direction.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi state visit to the US next week, the two sides have in place the Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism, the signing of an MoU on semiconductors, and the initiation of dialogues on telecom, biotech, AI, defence, and space demonstrate the positive momentum and collaborative efforts between the two sides. These initiatives aim to foster technology capabilities and exploit opportunities, propelling the strategic relations between the two countries to a higher orbit.

The strategic trade dialogue, serving as a platform to address regulatory barriers and export control issues, plays a crucial role in facilitating trade and cooperation between industries, businesses, scientists, research scholars, and institutions. This holistic approach, encompassing government, industry, academia, and research bodies, instills confidence and encourages a common endeavor towards achieving tangible results.

The visiting Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs, Jake Sullivan, said that iCET is not solely about technology but also people-to-people relationships, skill-building, and deepening defence cooperation. The removal of collaboration barriers, investment opportunities, and advancements in clean energy, semiconductors, AI, advanced computing, biotech, and quantum technologies are key focuses of this initiative.

The strong foundation between India and the US, coupled with their shared vision for iCET, holds immense potential in shaping the next phase the world faces. By connecting, protecting, and healing people through technology, both nations can co-author a transformative future.

The launch of iCET exemplifies the commitment of both countries to strengthening their bilateral relationship. To ensure effective implementation, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, suggests the establishment of a core group that will collaborate with US counterparts and drive the iCET agenda forward.

About iCET

It represents a strategic leap forward in the India-US partnership, facilitating collaboration, technology exchange, and skill development. By leveraging the strengths of both nations, the initiative aims to unlock new opportunities, lead technological revolutions, and shape a brighter future for both countries and the global community.

Launch of INDUS-X

India and the US are set to launch under the iCET INDUS-X which will help to promote partnerships in defence innovation ecosystems. It will be led by the US Department of Defense and Indian Ministry of Defence’s Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX).