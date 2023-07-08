India-UK Strategic Dialogue: Strengthening Security Cooperation and Confronting Extremism

In an important development aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing common security challenges, National Security Advisors (NSA) of India and the UK meet in Delhi.

Accompanied by a delegation of senior UK government officials, UK National Security Adviser Sir Tim Barrow embarked on an official visit to New Delhi on July 7, 2023 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart NSA Ajit Doval, for the India-UK Strategic Dialogue.

The meeting between the two National Security Advisers provides an opportunity to engage in extensive discussions on various bilateral, regional, and global issues. The aim of the high level dialogue was to review and enhance the multi-faceted cooperation between India and the United Kingdom, while also exploring potential areas for future collaboration in technology.

During their restricted discussions, according to sources, the NSAs addressed regional and global matters of mutual interest. Subsequently, in the delegation level talks, both countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening security linkages.

Recognizing the grave threat posed by violent extremism and radicalization, India and the UK agreed to intensify cooperation in combating these challenges. In a democracy, there can be no justification for such acts, and both sides underscored the need to address these issues firmly.

The Indian side also raised concerns regarding extremist elements in the UK who have threatened individual officers of the Indian High Commission. They urged the UK Government to take robust public action against these elements, such as deportation or legal prosecution.

In addition to counterterrorism efforts, both nations agreed to collaborate closely on counter-terror financing, the misuse of the internet for terrorist purposes, combating illicit drug trafficking, and countering radicalization.

Recognizing the importance of critical and emerging technologies, the two sides pledged to deepen their mutually beneficial collaboration in these areas. This partnership aims to harness the potential of technological advancements for the benefit of both nations.

During his visit, Sir Tim Barrow, the UK National Security Adviser, is scheduled to meet with other dignitaries, further enhancing the dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

This visit and the discussions held between the NSAs highlight the commitment of India and the UK to strengthen their strategic partnership and address shared security concerns. By deepening cooperation in various domains, including counterterrorism and technology collaboration, both nations are working towards a safer and more secure future. This visit marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts to foster strong and fruitful relations between India and the United Kingdom.