India-UK jointly conducts technical workshop on electric propulsion  

India-UK held a technical workshop on Electric Propulsion on 3 July in New Delhi.

The technical workshop aimed to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and explore the exciting possibilities in the field of electric propulsion.

The day-long workshop was co-chaired by Rajeev Prakash, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems) from the Indian side, and Commodore John Voyce, Naval Base Commander Portsmouth from the UK side.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the workshop served as a crucial platform for experts, researchers, and industry professionals from both countries to come together, share insights, and engage in meaningful discussions on the development of electric propulsion for ships.

An electric propulsion (EV) system works very differently from the conventional systems on fuel-based chemical reactions. In case of the EV system, the energy is collected by either solar arrays (solar electric propulsion) or a nuclear reactor (nuclear electric propulsion) to generate thrust. It also eliminates many of the needs and limitations of storing propellants onboard.

“The interaction and discussions provided a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter, paving the way for collaboration and the exchange of ideas,” explained official from the MoD.

India and the UK expressed their commitment to forging strong defence ties.

The UK government has also highlighted the avenues for joint research, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.